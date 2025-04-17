Kate and William 'make major change to Easter plans' in break from royal tradition

The British Royal Family Attend Easter Service. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The Prince and Princess of Wales will skip the traditional Easter gathering at Windsor Castle this year.

William and Kate will instead stay with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their home in Norfolk.

William told the King he will miss the annual gathering this year. Charles will be joined by several senior royals, including the Queen.

The family were not present at the service last year as Kate was being treated for cancer.

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, are expected to be present at the Easter Matins service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

To the surprise of many people watching the event last year, Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson attended.

The British Royal Family Attend Easter Mattins Service. Picture: Getty

It marked the first time the Duchess of York had attended the service since her 1996 divorce from Andrew.

It comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla participated in the annual Royal Maundy service today.

The Maundy ceremony takes place every year on the final Thursday before Easter Sunday.

The event at Durham Cathedral commemorates Jesus' Last Supper when he washed the feet of his disciples as an act of humility the day before Good Friday.

In his personal Easter message, King Charles has hailed love as an important virtue across religions and one that the world "still needs".

The King reflected on the "paradox of human life" and the capacity for humans to inflict both great cruelty and great kindness.

The British Royal Family Attend Easter Service. Picture: Getty

The ceremony is a major fixture on the royal calendar and normally the monarch, who is the head of the Church of England, presents specially minted coins to people recognised for their community service.

Charles, who announced his cancer diagnosis the previous February, did not attend the service in Worcester Cathedral last year.The annual ceremony takes place in a different Anglican cathedral every year - as a result of a decision made by Queen Elizabeth II.

This is to ensure the event is not always held in London.

Prior to the Maundy service, the Dean of Durham, Very Reverend Philip Plyming, said Maundy Thursday is about "remembering the service and sacrifice of Jesus and it will be so special to celebrate, in such a memorable way, those who live out the example of Jesus today".

King Charles was reportedly 'deeply moved' by the religious 'mosaics' he witnessed in Ravenna on the state visit to Italy, which took place last week.

At the Maundy service, Charles will present 76 women and 76 men, signifying his age, with two purses, one red and one white, filled with Maundy money.

This year, the red purse will contain a £5 coin commemorating the Queen Mother and a 50p coin featuring stories of the Second World War.

The King and Queen will also see a special exhibition of Durham Cathedral's Magna Cartas, which are on display for the first time in eight years.