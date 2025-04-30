Kate Middleton's sweet sentiment for her children while on royal duties in the Scottish Isles

30 April 2025, 14:21

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently enjoying a brief trip to the Scottish Isles
Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently enjoying a brief trip to the Scottish Isles. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Duchess of Cambridge is keeping children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis close to her as she and William carry out a public appearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently in Scotland carrying out their royal duties while also celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary.

Known as Lord and Lady of the Isles there, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are spending time away from their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they complete a two-day visit.

But while it's only Kate and William, the Princess of Wales has been sure to keep her kids close to her heart as she displayed two new pieces of jewellery while visiting the port of Tobermory.

Fond of making a statement with her accessories, whether that be Princess Diana's royal jewels or her own pieces, Kate displayed both a trendy initial necklace and her Midnight Moon necklace.

The Princess of Wales wears two personalised necklaces in honour of her children
The Princess of Wales wears two personalised necklaces in honour of her children. Picture: Getty

The gold alphabet piece features a G, C and L for her children and is from one of her favourite brands Daniella Draper, costing around £495.

Her pendant necklace also has George, Charlotte and Louis's initials engraved onto it along with three diamonds to represent each one. This is said to cost around £1,300.

On the first day of their royal duties, Kate and William attended Ardura Acorns, an early-years outdoor learning play group that takes children on nature trails, den building and animal tracking.

The couple will then travel to the small town of Pennyghael to see a community hall which is receiving funding from the Royal Foundation for a refurbishment. They will then travel to Fionnphort, a ferry terminal, where they will meet staff and locals before getting on the ferry to the small island of Iona.

Kate Middleton wears an initial necklace as a sweet sentiment towards her children
Kate Middleton wears an initial necklace as a sweet sentiment towards her children. Picture: Getty

Kate and William may be enjoying two rare days away from their kids but prior to this, the royals broke away from the royal's Easter traditions to spend some quality family time together.

Rather than attending the Sunday service in Windsor, the family of five headed to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

