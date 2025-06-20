Kate praises work of children’s hospices days after missing Royal Ascot

20 June 2025, 16:15

The Princess of Wales, Patron of Ty Hafan Children's Hospice, during a visit to the hospice in January 2025
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Ty Hafan Children's Hospice, during a visit to the hospice in January 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Princess of Wales has praised the “life-changing work” of the UK’s children’s hospices, just a few days after pulling out of Royal Ascot.

Kate paid tribute to the support provided by the 54 institutions that specialise in caring for society’s youngest at the end of their lives and “lifting spirits through laughter, fun and play”.

In a surprise move on Wednesday, Kate missed Royal Ascot for the second successive year as she seeks the right balance following her treatment for cancer.

Since announcing in January she is in remission, the princess has been gradually returning to public duties. Her appearances have increased in recent weeks, attending three high-profile events – Trooping the Colour, the annual Order of the Garter service, and a visit to a V&A storage facility in London.

It is understood Kate is trying to find the right balance as she fully returns to public-facing engagements that have featured an element of flexibility since her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales, Patron of Ty Hafan Children's Hospice, paints the hand of four-year-old Maggie
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Ty Hafan Children's Hospice, paints the hand of four-year-old Maggie. Picture: Alamy

Kate’s written message, posted on social media ahead of the end of Children’s Hospice Week this weekend, said: “No parent expects to hear that their child has a serious health condition that could shorten their life.

“Sadly, this is the reality faced by thousands of families across the country, leaving them heart-broken, fearful of the future and often desperately isolated.”

Speaking in her role as royal patron of two children’s hospices, she added: “Being able to access the support of one of the UK’s 54 children’s hospices means they don’t have to face that future alone."

“As patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice in South Wales, I have the immense privilege of seeing for myself the extraordinary work of our children’s hospices," she continued.

“Lifting spirits through laughter, fun and play, as well as listening, holding, caring and sharing, they support children and families through life, death and beyond.

“This Children’s Hospice Week, I hope you will join me in celebrating the life-changing work they do and thanking them for the vital care they provide to children and families experiencing the most challenging times.”

