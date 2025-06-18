Kate pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance in last-minute announcement

18 June 2025, 12:43 | Updated: 18 June 2025, 13:00

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Princess of Wales has pulled out of attending Royal Ascot as she continues to find the right balance following her battle with cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate is said to be disappointed at not attending the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire with her husband and the King and Queen.

Racegoers had been hoping to see Kate as William was named as one of the figures awarding race prizes during the second day of the meet.

The announcement comes 20 minutes after a course announcement by Ascot officials, telling attendees that the Princess was due to arrive in the second carriage in the royal procession with William at 12pm.

Royal Ascot Ladies Day races
Royal Ascot Ladies Day races. Picture: Alamy

It comes just one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the event.

The royal couple were seen to enjoy their day at the races on Tuesday, welcoming the girlfriend of the Princess Royal's son to the royal fold - as the sun blazed down on racegoers.

The news left many royal fans disappointed as the event got underway on Wednesday.

Just 24 hours earlier, Charles and Camilla were seen to travel past packed stands on the Berkshire course in the traditional carriage procession as tens of thousands of punters geared up for the first race of the five-day event.

The royal procession is celebrating its 200th anniversary, a tradition which began during the reign of George IV in 1825 when the monarch was accompanied by the Duke of Wellington.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday June 17, 2025.
Queen Camilla and King Charles III during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday June 17, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Writing in the official programme, the King and Queen said: “Having experienced the thrill of victory at Royal Ascot ourselves in 2023, we can only wish all those competing this week the very best of luck and that everyone watching has a most enjoyable five days.”

The royal couple rode in the first carriage with Prince Faisal, a member of the Saudi royal family, and Lady Sarah Keswick, one of the Queen’s official companions.

