Kate 'put her foot down' and stopped George, Charlotte and Louis taking part in gory hunting tradition

16 February 2025, 21:38 | Updated: 16 February 2025, 22:06

Princess of Wales 'put her foot down'
Princess of Wales 'put her foot down'. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

The Princess of Wales has 'put her foot down' to stop her three children from taking part in a traditional 'blooding' ritual.

According to a new book - "Yes Ma'am - The Secret Life of Royal Servants" by Tom Quinn - the princess was adamant they do not take part.

The ancient ritual is the practice having blood smeared on your face after your first kill while hunting - usually a fox or stag.

In an extract obtained by FEMAIL, the author writes: "Charles's daughter in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has put her foot down and insisted there will be no blooding for her children."

The source reported that the King has completed the tradition, as has Prince William and Prince Harry.

The British Royal Family Attend The Christmas Morning Service
The British Royal Family Attend The Christmas Morning Service. Picture: Getty

In his book Spare, the Duke of Sussex described his experience, as his hunting guide Sandy bled a stag from its neck on the grounds of Balmoral.

He wrote: "He placed a hand gently behind my neck, and… pushed my head inside the carcass

"I tried to pull away, but Sandy pushed me deeper. I was shocked by his insane strength. And by the infernal smell. My breakfast jumped up from my stomach.

"After a minute I couldn't smell anything, because I couldn't breathe. My nose and mouth were full of blood, guts and a deep, upsetting warmth."

After the release of Spare, animal charity PETA criticised the Prince for his graphic descriptions of the tradition.

Harry added it was a 'show of respect for the slain', and 'an act of communion by the slayer'.

2025 Invictus Games Vancouver - Opening Ceremony
2025 Invictus Games Vancouver - Opening Ceremony. Picture: Getty

In another Royal book by Tom Quinn, Gilded Youth, he describes how Prince William is moving away from the bloody traditions around hunting.

He said: "William loves shooting—a love he shares with his father—but he is also conscious that the tide is now moving against what many people now refer to as blood sports (the royals prefer to refer to them as field sports).

"But are they suitable for George, Charlotte and Louis?"

