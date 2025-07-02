Kate opens up about her 'really difficult' cancer recovery during hospital visit

2 July 2025, 14:41

Kate has opened up about her cancer recovery. Picture: Alamy
By Danielle Desouza

Kate has spoken candidly about the "difficult" phase she experienced post-treatment, while on a visit to Colchester Hospital’s Wellbeing Centre.

The visit to the centre was her first public appearance since pulling out of Ascot in June so she could "find the right balance" when returning to full-time duty.

She met and spoke with staff and told them: "You know I think there's a lot of brave faced stoicism through treatment, but then treatment's done.

"I think the phase afterwards is really difficult, I mean, you know, you're not necessarily in a clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you once used to.

"And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that phase that comes after treatment, I think it's really valuable to have a space like this here for patients."

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. Picture: Alamy
Following a visit to the centre, the princess endured the wet weather to plant several coral-pink Catherine’s Rose plants in the hospital’s Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Wellbeing Garden.

The RHS named the flower after Kate to try and emphasise the positive link between spending time outdoors and mental and physical wellbeing.

Funds from the sale of Catherine’s Rose, bred by Harkness Roses, will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Around 500 rose plants are being donated by Harkness Roses and Kensington Palace to wellbeing and community gardens across the UK this summer.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after abdominal surgery at The London Clinic in January that year.

She finished chemotherapy in September and announced she was in remission in January of this year.

