Kate to name HMS Glasgow with whisky bottle smashing ceremony

22 May 2025, 12:06

The King And The Queen Attend Concert To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day
The King And The Queen Attend Concert To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day. Picture: Getty

By Press Association

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the official naming ceremony of the warship HMS Glasgow.

Kate was named the sponsor of the state-of-the-art Type 26 anti-submarine frigate in June 2021, a vessel designed to provide protection to the UK's aircraft carriers.

The following year, Kate met Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle to hear about the ship's progress and their experiences in the Royal Navy.

During the ceremony she will release a bottle of whisky which is expected to break against the ship's hull at the event held at BAE Systems' shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow.

After the ceremony, the couple will board the ship and meet representatives from BAE Systems, which has led the delivery of the vessel, and others from the Royal Navy who will discuss the ship's capabilities.

Prince William visits the HMS Glasgow in 2021
Prince William visits the HMS Glasgow in 2021. Picture: Getty

The Prince and Princess will also visit the BAE Systems' shipbuilding academy to meet apprentices and graduates and hear about the shipbuilding and maritime training the students received, including craft trades like fabrication, sheet metal work, welding, and pipe fitting.

All skills which were needed to construct HMS Glasgow.

The event will end with the future King and Queen meeting a cross-section of BAE Systems employees from different backgrounds, trades and skills involved in the building of the ship, and members of HMS Glasgow ship's company and their families.

