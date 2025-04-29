Kate and William welcomed by crowds on Isle of Mull as couple celebrate 14th wedding anniversary on Scottish island

29 April 2025, 16:32 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 08:47

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, touring an artisan market in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, touring an artisan market in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been welcomed by crowds on the Isle of Mull, where their Royal Foundation is providing financial support for rural projects.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William and Kate arrived on the popular Scottish island on Tuesday - their 14th wedding anniversary - for a visit aimed at celebrating remote communities and the environment.

The couple began their two-day trip by visiting Aros Hall in the coastal town of Tobermory, where the popular BBC children's TV series Balamory was filmed.

More than 200 tourists and local residents lined the main street of Tobermory to see William and Kate arrive, and greeted them with a cheer.

The Duke and Duchess Of Rothesay Visit The Isles Of Mull And Iona - Day One
The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived on the Isle of Mull to begin a two-day visit to the Scottish island. Picture: Getty
The Duke and Duchess Of Rothesay Visit The Isles Of Mull And Iona - Day One
The Duke and Duchess Of Rothesay Visit The Isles Of Mull And Iona - Day One. Picture: Getty

Aros Hall and a community hall in the village of Pennyghael in southern Mull are receiving grants from the Royal Foundation to fund their refurbishment.

Interior designer Banjo Beale, a presenter on the BBC's Designing The Hebrides programme and a Mull resident, will work with fellow islanders to ensure the community-owned centres reflect the area's culture.

Beale joined the prince and princess, officially known by their Scottish titles the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, as they toured the building on Tobermory's waterfront.

Read more: William and Kate to spend anniversary in community halls on Scottish island - which their foundation will refurbish

Read more: Meghan breaks down during emotional interview - as she likens relationship with Harry to venturing 'into the trenches'

The pair touring an artisan market to meet some of the islands makers and creators in Tobermory
The pair touring an artisan market to meet some of the islands makers and creators in Tobermory. Picture: Alamy
The Princess of Wales paints detail on a mural during a visit to the Aros Hall community hub in the town of Tobermory
The Princess of Wales paints detail on a mural during a visit to the Aros Hall community hub in the town of Tobermory. Picture: Alamy

The couple were married at Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011 and their anniversary night will be spent at a self-catering cottage on Mull after a day of official engagements.

William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife and became friends before embarking on a romance.

Two years after their wedding the couple had their first child, Prince George, then Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018, and it appears their relationship remains strong after Kate's cancer treatment.

The couple married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London
The couple married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London. Picture: Getty

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Sentebale Gathers Innovative Funders & Business Leaders in Southern Africa - Day 2

Another trustee at charity founded by Prince Harry resigns

King Charles issues heartfelt message to cancer sufferers as he tells them 'take risks; love deeply; have no regrets'

King Charles issues heartfelt message to cancer sufferers as he tells them 'take risks; love deeply; have no regrets'
King Charles III speaks to guests during a reception in celebration of community-based initiatives raising awareness about cancer and supporting those living with cancer at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles' message to fellow cancer patients: Read in full

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently enjoying a brief trip to the Scottish Isles

Kate Middleton's sweet sentiment for her children while on royal duties in the Scottish Isles
Kate holds flowers during a visit to Ardura Community Forest

Kate and William join children visiting ancient forest on 14th wedding anniversary Scottish getaway
The Duchess of Edinburgh joined Chelsea Pensioners for their weekly bingo night.

Eyes down for Sophie as she laughs along with pensioners at Chelsea hospital bingo night

Prince Harry gives a thumbs up during the award ceremony after playing a charity polo match in Campinas, Brazil in 2012. He is returning to Las Vegas - the scene of an infamous party

Harry to head back to Vegas for special charity event in honour of Diana

Princess Diana once disguised herself as a ‘rather eccentrically dressed gay male model’ to sneak into a gay bar for a night out with Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, according to a new biography.

Princess Diana 'disguised herself in male drag' to sneak into gay bar for night out with Freddie Mercury
Meghan has denied using the HRH title.

Meghan accused of using HRH title despite agreeing not to

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025 in London, England.

William and Kate to spend anniversary in community halls on Scottish island - which their foundation will refurbish