Kate and William welcomed by crowds on Isle of Mull as couple celebrate 14th wedding anniversary on Scottish island

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, touring an artisan market in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been welcomed by crowds on the Isle of Mull, where their Royal Foundation is providing financial support for rural projects.

William and Kate arrived on the popular Scottish island on Tuesday - their 14th wedding anniversary - for a visit aimed at celebrating remote communities and the environment.

The couple began their two-day trip by visiting Aros Hall in the coastal town of Tobermory, where the popular BBC children's TV series Balamory was filmed.

More than 200 tourists and local residents lined the main street of Tobermory to see William and Kate arrive, and greeted them with a cheer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived on the Isle of Mull to begin a two-day visit to the Scottish island. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess Of Rothesay Visit The Isles Of Mull And Iona - Day One. Picture: Getty

Aros Hall and a community hall in the village of Pennyghael in southern Mull are receiving grants from the Royal Foundation to fund their refurbishment.

Interior designer Banjo Beale, a presenter on the BBC's Designing The Hebrides programme and a Mull resident, will work with fellow islanders to ensure the community-owned centres reflect the area's culture.

Beale joined the prince and princess, officially known by their Scottish titles the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, as they toured the building on Tobermory's waterfront.

The pair touring an artisan market to meet some of the islands makers and creators in Tobermory. Picture: Alamy

The Princess of Wales paints detail on a mural during a visit to the Aros Hall community hub in the town of Tobermory. Picture: Alamy

The couple were married at Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011 and their anniversary night will be spent at a self-catering cottage on Mull after a day of official engagements.

William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife and became friends before embarking on a romance.

Two years after their wedding the couple had their first child, Prince George, then Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018, and it appears their relationship remains strong after Kate's cancer treatment.