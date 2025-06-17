King and Queen recall ‘thrill’ of Royal Ascot winner as they arrive at meet

17 June 2025, 15:15

King Charles III and Queen Camilla smile and wave as they attend day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
King Charles III and Queen Camilla smile and wave as they attend day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

By Tony Jones, PA

The King and Queen have spoken about the “thrill” of having a Royal Ascot winner as they arrived at the famous racing meet to watch their horse in action.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles and Camilla travelled past packed stands on the Berkshire course in the traditional carriage procession as tens of thousands of punters geared up for the first race of the five-day event.

The royal procession is celebrating its 200th anniversary, a tradition which began during the reign of George IV in 1825 when the monarch was accompanied by the Duke of Wellington.

A general view as King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive in the royal carriage during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire.
A general view as King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive in the royal carriage during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

READ MORE: Style takes the reins: Racegoers dazzle on day one at Ascot

Writing in the official programme, the King and Queen said: “Having experienced the thrill of victory at Royal Ascot ourselves in 2023, we can only wish all those competing this week the very best of luck and that everyone watching has a most enjoyable five days.”

The royal couple rode in the first carriage with Prince Faisal, a member of the Saudi royal family, and Lady Sarah Keswick, one of the Queen’s official companions.

Behind them, the Princess Royal travelled with Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot and the Duke and Duchess of Wellington and they were followed by a coach carrying Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling.

The Princess Royal and The Duchess of Wellington arrive to day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire.
The Princess Royal and The Duchess of Wellington arrive to day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy
King Charles III speaks with Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall ahead of the Queen Anne Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday June 17, 2025.
King Charles III speaks with Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall ahead of the Queen Anne Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. . Picture: Alamy

The head of state and his wife are hoping for a winner in the Ascot Stakes with their horse Reaching High, trained by Willie Mullins.

The horse is among the favourites with the bookies and is one of a number the royal couple have entered this week.

The King and Queen have watched on this afternoon as Mark Zahra stormed to victory on board Docklands during the Queen Anne Stakes.

READ MORE: Royals honour India plane crash victims with black armbands at King's birthday Trooping the Colour

King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch on during the Queen Anne Stake
King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch on during the Queen Anne Stake. Picture: Alamy
Docklands ridden by Mark Zahra (left) on their way to winning the Queen Anne Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire.
Docklands ridden by Mark Zahra (left) on their way to winning the Queen Anne Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla have taken on her stable of horses and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot winner in 2023 when their horse Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

In an Instagram post, the California-based duchess wrote: “Oh yes, honey… sweet things await.'

Meghan teases ‘delicious surprises’ as she restocks lifestyle brand

The Duchess of Edinburgh, left, and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle

Kate shares a laugh with Sophie during Order of the Garter celebration

The Duchess of Sussex shared the compilation video with caption 'Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy'

Meghan shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Prince Harry as Duchess gives rare glimpse into family life
Pictures were shared to mark Father's Day

Royal children wish Prince William a Happy Father's Day with sweet 'before and after' photos
Harry and Meghan have hired a new communications agency.

Harry and Meghan hire new PR staff after six depart team

(L-R) The Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025

Crowds cheer royals at Trooping the Colour

King Charles III looks at troops as they match past during the Trooping the Colour in London, while wearing a black armband

Royals honour India plane crash victims with black armbands at King's birthday Trooping the Colour
Charles, Colonel in Chief of the Coldstream Guards, inspects the regiment during a ceremony to present new Colours to the 1st and 2nd Battalion. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

King presents new Colours to Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle

David Beckham, King Charles III, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Charles joined by David Beckham and Meryl Streep to celebrate award winners

King Charles has expressed sympathy for Austria in the wake of school shooting

King Charles expresses sympathy for Austria in wake of ‘horrific’ school shooting