King and Queen to visit Canada later this month

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit Canada. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The King and Queen are to visit Canada from May 26 to 27, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

During the trip Charles and Camilla will attend the state opening of Canada’s parliament in the capital Ottawa.

Newly elected Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, said in a news conference that King Charles will be delivering a speech from the throne on May 27.

He says the Queen will also join the King on the trip, as he describes the visit as an "historic honour which matches the weight of our times".

Mark Carney's centre-left Liberal Party won the Canadian election this week with enough seats to form a minority government, falling just short of a majority.

The Liberal Party won the election after a surge in its fortunes fuelled by resistance to US President Donald Trump’s economic pressure and threats to annex the country.

Trump has repeatedly made comments about making Canada, which is a member of the Commonwealth, a US state.

After his party won Mr Carney said: “America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. These are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never … ever happen.”

Read more: Charles and Camilla plant 'beautiful' Swedish oak with King and Queen of Sweden

Read more: Royal Family shares sweet portrait of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate - as she celebrates her 10th birthday

🇨🇦 The King and Queen will visit Canada from Monday 26th to Tuesday 27th May.



Their Majesties will attend The State Opening of the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa.



🇨🇦 Le Roi et la Reine effectueront une visite au Canada le lundi 26 et le mardi 27 mai.



Le Roi et la Reine… pic.twitter.com/IYnRCVYmJM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 2, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on a visit to Italy last month.

The royal couple arrived in Rome before undertaking a four-day state visit to celebrate ties between the UK and Italy.

The King made history by becoming the first British monarch to address both houses of the country’s parliament.

He put peace in Europe at the centre of his address, warning that, now more than ever, the lessons of World War Two need to be remembered.

He said: “Today, sadly, the echoes of those times, which we fervently hope had been consigned to history, reverberate across our continent.

"Our younger generations can see in the news every day on their smartphones and tablets that peace is never to be taken for granted.”

The King told the politicians in the Chamber of Deputies in Rome: “Britain and Italy stand today united in defence of the democratic values we share.”

King Charles III And Queen Camilla At Piazza Del Popolo in Italy. Picture: Getty

Charles, who recently had a brief stay in hospital after temporary side-effects from his cancer treatment, added: “So I am here today with one purpose: to reaffirm the deep friendship between the United Kingdom and Italy, and to pledge to do all in my power to strengthen that friendship even further in the time that is granted to me as King."

He also spoke about Italy’s impact on the UK and highlighted the European ties between the two allies.

The King said: “We have benefitted hugely from your influence over what we wear, what we drink and what we eat.”

He then made them laugh when he added: “I can only hope you will forgive us for occasionally corrupting your wonderful cuisine. We do so with the greatest possible affection.

“So we are two peoples, and two nations, whose stories are deeply intertwined – including, of course, with that of our European continent.

“We are both, after all, European countries.”