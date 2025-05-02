King and Queen to visit Canada later this month

2 May 2025, 16:19 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 16:49

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit Canada
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit Canada. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The King and Queen are to visit Canada from May 26 to 27, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During the trip Charles and Camilla will attend the state opening of Canada’s parliament in the capital Ottawa.

Newly elected Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, said in a news conference that King Charles will be delivering a speech from the throne on May 27.

He says the Queen will also join the King on the trip, as he describes the visit as an "historic honour which matches the weight of our times".

Mark Carney's centre-left Liberal Party won the Canadian election this week with enough seats to form a minority government, falling just short of a majority.

The Liberal Party won the election after a surge in its fortunes fuelled by resistance to US President Donald Trump’s economic pressure and threats to annex the country.

Trump has repeatedly made comments about making Canada, which is a member of the Commonwealth, a US state.

After his party won Mr Carney said: “America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. These are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never … ever happen.”

Read more: Charles and Camilla plant 'beautiful' Swedish oak with King and Queen of Sweden

Read more: Royal Family shares sweet portrait of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate - as she celebrates her 10th birthday

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on a visit to Italy last month.

The royal couple arrived in Rome before undertaking a four-day state visit to celebrate ties between the UK and Italy.

The King made history by becoming the first British monarch to address both houses of the country’s parliament.

He put peace in Europe at the centre of his address, warning that, now more than ever, the lessons of World War Two need to be remembered.

He said: “Today, sadly, the echoes of those times, which we fervently hope had been consigned to history, reverberate across our continent.

"Our younger generations can see in the news every day on their smartphones and tablets that peace is never to be taken for granted.”

The King told the politicians in the Chamber of Deputies in Rome: “Britain and Italy stand today united in defence of the democratic values we share.”

King Charles III And Queen Camilla At Piazza Del Popolo in Italy
King Charles III And Queen Camilla At Piazza Del Popolo in Italy. Picture: Getty

Charles, who recently had a brief stay in hospital after temporary side-effects from his cancer treatment, added: “So I am here today with one purpose: to reaffirm the deep friendship between the United Kingdom and Italy, and to pledge to do all in my power to strengthen that friendship even further in the time that is granted to me as King."

He also spoke about Italy’s impact on the UK and highlighted the European ties between the two allies.

The King said: “We have benefitted hugely from your influence over what we wear, what we drink and what we eat.”

He then made them laugh when he added: “I can only hope you will forgive us for occasionally corrupting your wonderful cuisine. We do so with the greatest possible affection.

“So we are two peoples, and two nations, whose stories are deeply intertwined – including, of course, with that of our European continent.

“We are both, after all, European countries.”

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Harry accused of 'fuelling speculation over King's health' after saying he 'doesn't know how long' Charles has left
Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Buckingham Palace hits back after Prince Harry loses legal challenge and King 'won't speak to me' comments
The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office

Prince Harry says he ‘can’t see a world’ where his family come to UK after lost security appeal
Princess Charlotte turns 10 today

Royal Family shares sweet portrait of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate - as she celebrates her 10th birthday
Prince Harry

Prince Harry loses Court of Appeal challenge over security arrangements in the UK

Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Prince Harry to learn outcome of legal battle over his security arrangements while in UK

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge turns 10 on May 2.

Princess Charlotte at 10: A Decade in Pictures

Prince William, The Prince of Wales talking to Major Peter Norton during a reception for the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association at Windsor Castle on May 1, 2025 in Windsor, England.

Prince William ‘in awe’ of triple-amputee veteran who said he ‘holds no bitterness’ about being injured in Iraq war
The tree was gifted by the King of Sweden in celebration of the Coronation of The King and Queen at Westminster Abbey in May 2023.

Charles and Camilla plant 'beautiful' Swedish oak with King and Queen of Sweden

Sentebale Gathers Innovative Funders & Business Leaders in Southern Africa - Day 2

Another trustee at charity founded by Prince Harry resigns