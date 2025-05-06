King and Queen unveil official portraits on second anniversary of coronation

6 May 2025, 13:25 | Updated: 6 May 2025, 13:38

King Charles III and Queen Camilla unveil their official Coronation State Portraits during a visit to The National Gallery in London.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla unveil their official Coronation State Portraits during a visit to The National Gallery in London. Picture: Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP

By Lucy Harvey

Lifelike and atmospheric portraits of the King and Queen commissioned to mark their coronation have been unveiled by the couple.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles and Camilla gave the world the first glimpse of the separate full-length state portraits on display at the National Gallery, with artist Peter Kuhfeld saying he hoped his depiction of the monarch captured “the man and the King”.

Paul Benny painted the Queen, who was joined by her daughter Laura Lopes, and said about Camilla: “She said nothing but wonderful things about it, more importantly Laura liked it – you know when the kids like it you’re probably on the right track.”

READ MORE: Royals watch Red Arrows flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony as Britain honours VE Day heroes

READ MORE: Princess Charlotte at 10: A Decade in Pictures

The recently completed Coronation State Portraits, undertaken by Peter Kuhfeld (left) and Paul S. Benney (right), were commissioned by the King and Queen and will form part of The Royal Collection.
The recently completed Coronation State Portraits, undertaken by Peter Kuhfeld (left) and Paul S. Benney (right), were commissioned by the King and Queen and will form part of The Royal Collection. Picture: Alamy
Their Majesties also re-opened the newly refurbished Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery as part of their visit, following a two-year transformational project for the gallery's 200th anniversary.
Their Majesties also re-opened the newly refurbished Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery as part of their visit, following a two-year transformational project for the gallery's 200th anniversary. Picture: Alamy
King Charles III during today's visit to the National Gallery in London.
King Charles III during today's visit to the National Gallery in London. Picture: Alamy
King Charles III and Queen Camilla view 'Adam and Eve' by Jan Gossaert.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla view 'Adam and Eve' by Jan Gossaert. Picture: Alamy
King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave goodbye on the Buckingham Palace balcony after their Coronation, two years ago today.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave goodbye on the Buckingham Palace balcony after their Coronation, two years ago today. Picture: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The monarch and his wife were crowned two years ago on May 6 during a Westminster Abbey ceremony steeped in symbolism and history watched by millions.

Charles, 76, was the country’s longest serving heir to the throne and the day after Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, he pledged his whole life in service as the new sovereign saying: “That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

The artists were chosen by the King and Queen with Mr Kuhfeld having known Charles for more than 40 years, and their portraits will be hung in the gallery until June 5 before moving to their permanent home in Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

The Duchess of Sussex has described how she turned to an Ayurvedic doctor

Meghan reveals she turned to ancient Indian medicine doctor during pregnancy

The King And The Queen Host Veteran Tea Party To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day

Prince William tells of Prince George’s 'keen interest' in war veterans at Buckingham Palace tea party
The Royal Family Watch Military Procession To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day

Royals watch Red Arrows flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony as Britain honours VE Day heroes
King Charles

King Charles 'fully focused' on VE Day, Palace says in wake of Prince Harry's bombshell interview
The Duchess shared the rare black and white photo amid new controversy

Meghan shares rare photo of Harry, Archie and Lilibet in moment of calm amid royal row

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry 'had Deliveroo arrive at friend's house on UK visit' despite 'feeling at risk in Britain'
Prince Harry

‘Trust has been blown out the window’: Harry's bombshell claims 'deeply hurtful' to family, expert warns
Prince Harry has said he wants to 'reconcile' with the King

Fury as Harry accused of 'fuelling speculation over King's health' after saying he 'doesn't know how long he has left'
Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Buckingham Palace hits back after Prince Harry loses legal challenge and King 'won't speak to me' comments
The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office

Prince Harry says he ‘can’t see a world’ where his family come to UK after lost security appeal