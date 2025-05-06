King and Queen unveil official portraits on second anniversary of coronation

By Lucy Harvey

Lifelike and atmospheric portraits of the King and Queen commissioned to mark their coronation have been unveiled by the couple.

Charles and Camilla gave the world the first glimpse of the separate full-length state portraits on display at the National Gallery, with artist Peter Kuhfeld saying he hoped his depiction of the monarch captured “the man and the King”.

Paul Benny painted the Queen, who was joined by her daughter Laura Lopes, and said about Camilla: “She said nothing but wonderful things about it, more importantly Laura liked it – you know when the kids like it you’re probably on the right track.”

The monarch and his wife were crowned two years ago on May 6 during a Westminster Abbey ceremony steeped in symbolism and history watched by millions.

Charles, 76, was the country’s longest serving heir to the throne and the day after Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, he pledged his whole life in service as the new sovereign saying: “That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

The artists were chosen by the King and Queen with Mr Kuhfeld having known Charles for more than 40 years, and their portraits will be hung in the gallery until June 5 before moving to their permanent home in Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room.