King approves new Royal seal featuring him sitting on a throne, marking final stage in formal transition into Charles' reign

10 May 2025, 00:45

King Charles III looks on at a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on May 08, 2025 in London, England.
King Charles III looks on at a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on May 08, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The King has approved a new symbol of sovereign authority which depicts him seated on a throne.

The Great Seal of the Realm is traditionally affixed to official State documents to signify royal approval, with each monarch having their own unique seal created during their reign.

The engraving on the face of the seal is a depiction of Charles on a throne, while the reverse carries the Royal Arms designed by heraldic artist Timothy Noad.

The King approved the new Great Seal of the Realm and Counter Seal during a Privy Council meeting this week.

Tradition dictates that the old seal should be struck with a hammer by the new King in the Privy Council meeting, an act that is symbolic of its destruction.

The symbolically defaced seal is then preserved for historical record.

The approval of a new seal marks the final stage in the formal transition to the King's reign, adding to the suite of national symbols produced by The Royal Mint that includes the King's new effigy and coinage.

It comes as the public has been asked to share their thoughts on a national memorial to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A cast of a Windsor oak tree, a canopy of stone lily pads, and a statue of the monarch alongside her husband Prince Philip are among the final ideas that royalists can choose from.

The memorial will be placed in St James’s Park, near Buckingham Palace, once the final design has been chosen as part of the vote being organised by Malcolm Reading Consultants.

Lord Janvrin, chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, said: “Queen Elizabeth II’s extraordinary life of service profoundly touched countless individuals, and she was a figure of great respect and admiration.

“Memories of her long reign are still fresh for so many of us, and we need to capture the essence of them for future generations.

“In recognition of this, it is only fitting that we invite the public to express their views on these design concepts.

“We are delighted to be working with some of the best architects, artists and designers in the world to produce a landmark memorial of o

utstanding beauty that celebrates and honours the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”

