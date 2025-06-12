King Charles expresses sympathy for Austria in wake of ‘horrific’ school shooting

12 June 2025, 11:03

King Charles has expressed sympathy for Austria in the wake of school shooting
King Charles has expressed sympathy for Austria in the wake of school shooting. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The King has sent a message to the people of Austria expressing his sympathy following the "appallingly tragic" school shooting in Graz.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles described how the "horrific attack" was all the more dreadful because "schools should be places of sanctuary and learning".

Ten people were killed in the shooting at the Borg Dreierschutzengasse secondary school on Tuesday, which ended with the gunman taking his own life.

King Charles has issued a statement following the Austrian school shooting
King Charles has issued a statement following the Austrian school shooting. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Austrian school shooter pictured for first time as it's revealed he 'begged mum for forgiveness' in chilling video

Read More: 'Horror beyond words’: Ex-student slaughters ten in Austrian school rampage before turning gun on himself

Austria has declared three days of national mourning following what appears to be the deadliest attack in its post-Second World War history.

Charles wrote: "My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the appallingly tragic events at the Dreierschutzengasse school in Graz.

"Schools should be places of sanctuary and learning, which makes this horrific attack on students and staff all the more dreadful."

He added: "Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those affected by this terrible loss of life and injury.

"We send our deepest sympathy to all Austrians at this profoundly distressing time."

Police said they found a farewell letter and a non-functional pipe bomb when they searched the home of the gunman.

The 21-year-old Austrian man lived near Graz and was a former student at the school who had not completed his studies.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Lower Blakemere Farm, a Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford, to learn more about how the multigenerational farm has refined regenerative farming practices and farm diversification as part of its journey to net zero.

Prince William launches 20-year plan to 'save' Dartmoor

King Charles III visiting HMS Prince of Wales as the Royal Navy finalises preparations for a major global deployment to the Indo-Pacific this spring. The King has hosted a reunion with old shipmates from his Naval days at Buckingham Palace

King reunites with old Royal Navy shipmates for trip down ‘memory sea-lane’

Kate, Princess of Wales, in the photography studio at the V&A East Storehouse

Kate gets hands-on with 'eclectic' exhibits on solo visit to V&A's storehouse

Robert Harris, author of Conclave, was formally made a CBE by Charles for services to literature in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace today (Tuesday).

King ‘told Conclave author he watched papal selection film’

Meghan ran along a sunny beach in the picture.

Meghan shares carefree beach picture after being accused of 'cringeworthy' hospital room video
King Charles waves to the crowds as he arrives in Lancaster for the traditional Ceremony of the Keys

'Keep drinking whisky': King Charles tells 101-year-old veteran during Lancaster Castle visit
The Prince of Wales speaking to Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

'Think big' to save the ocean, Prince William says in plea to world leaders

William and Kate meet Sir David Attenborough.

Prince William and David Attenborough join forces in call to save world's oceans

The Sussexes celebrate Lilibet's birthday at Disneyland

Meghan shares glimpse into Lilibet's Disneyland birthday bash with rare look at family life
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, try local Gin.

William and Sophie sample gin during rare joint outing