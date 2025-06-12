King Charles expresses sympathy for Austria in wake of ‘horrific’ school shooting

King Charles has expressed sympathy for Austria in the wake of school shooting. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The King has sent a message to the people of Austria expressing his sympathy following the "appallingly tragic" school shooting in Graz.

Charles described how the "horrific attack" was all the more dreadful because "schools should be places of sanctuary and learning".

Ten people were killed in the shooting at the Borg Dreierschutzengasse secondary school on Tuesday, which ended with the gunman taking his own life.

Austria has declared three days of national mourning following what appears to be the deadliest attack in its post-Second World War history.

Charles wrote: "My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the appallingly tragic events at the Dreierschutzengasse school in Graz.

"Schools should be places of sanctuary and learning, which makes this horrific attack on students and staff all the more dreadful."

He added: "Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those affected by this terrible loss of life and injury.

"We send our deepest sympathy to all Austrians at this profoundly distressing time."

Police said they found a farewell letter and a non-functional pipe bomb when they searched the home of the gunman.

The 21-year-old Austrian man lived near Graz and was a former student at the school who had not completed his studies.