King Charles forced to cancel royal engagements as he is admitted to hospital amid ongoing cancer battle

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The King has cancelled tomorrow's royal engagements after "experiencing temporary side effects" and being readmitted to hospital amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The King required a "short period of observation in hospital" as he continued his cancer treatment, the Palace said.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the King has now returned to Clarence House but has received medical advice to reschedule his planned engagements for Friday.

"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital," the statement said.

Read more: Putin warns of Arctic war if US takes Greenland as Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine

"His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled.

"His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

As of this evening, the Palace has only cancelled the King's engagements for Friday, and it appears he could be back to work as early as next week.

The King cancelled his engagements after a short visit to the London Clinic, where he was first diagnosed with cancer last year.

Britain's King Charles III waves to the crowd as he and Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince George attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church. Picture: Alamy

Charles is said to be in good form and his symptoms are reportedly common for those undergoing the same treatment as him.

He is said be "extremely disappointed" to cancel Friday's engagements, a Palace source added.

The statement continued: "His Majesty was due to receive credentials from the ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon.

"Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham, and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion.

"He very much hopes that they can rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."

The King was diagnosed with cancer last year after receiving treatment for a separate issue.

He had undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate, and while Buckingham Palace has not clarified what form of cancer the monarch has, it is not prostate cancer.

Writing at the time of his diagnosis, the Palace said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."