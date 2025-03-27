King Charles forced to cancel royal engagements as he is admitted to hospital amid ongoing cancer battle

27 March 2025, 21:03 | Updated: 27 March 2025, 21:39

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The King has cancelled tomorrow's royal engagements after "experiencing temporary side effects" and being readmitted to hospital amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The King required a "short period of observation in hospital" as he continued his cancer treatment, the Palace said.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the King has now returned to Clarence House but has received medical advice to reschedule his planned engagements for Friday.

"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital," the statement said.

Read more: Putin warns of Arctic war if US takes Greenland as Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine

King Charles
King Charles. Picture: Getty

"His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled.

"His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

As of this evening, the Palace has only cancelled the King's engagements for Friday, and it appears he could be back to work as early as next week.

The King cancelled his engagements after a short visit to the London Clinic, where he was first diagnosed with cancer last year.

Britain's King Charles III waves to the crowd as he and Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince George attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church
Britain's King Charles III waves to the crowd as he and Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince George attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church. Picture: Alamy

Charles is said to be in good form and his symptoms are reportedly common for those undergoing the same treatment as him.

He is said be "extremely disappointed" to cancel Friday's engagements, a Palace source added.

The statement continued: "His Majesty was due to receive credentials from the ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon.

"Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham, and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion.

"He very much hopes that they can rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."

The King was diagnosed with cancer last year after receiving treatment for a separate issue.

He had undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate, and while Buckingham Palace has not clarified what form of cancer the monarch has, it is not prostate cancer.

Writing at the time of his diagnosis, the Palace said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Prince Harry, co-founder of Sentebale and Dr. Sophie Chandauka, chairwoman, pictured last year

Harry 'torn apart' by African charity boss's 'racism and sexism' claims, with prince 'left reeling' after stepping down
(Left to right) The Prince of Wales, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland

Prince William shares piece of advice with Clarkson Farm's stars in show of support for farmers
Meghan with her husband, Prince Harry

Meghan 'convinced new business will turn her into a billionaire' as she launches 'Confessions' podcast
Harry with Argentine professional polo player Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras (left), Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka (2nd left), and Sentebale CEO Richard Miller (right) during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale in 2024

Harry embroiled in 'racism and sexism' row as head of African charity makes thinly veiled jab after prince quits
Board Chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and a guest attend a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

‘Devastated’ Harry quits own charity set up in honour of Diana after ‘unthinkable’ board row
The King and Queen's state visit to the Vatican has been postponed

King and Queen postpone state visit to Vatican as Pope recovers from recent illness

Meghan has released the trailer for her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder

Meghan releases trailer for new podcast promising business advice and 'girl talk' - just hours after launching online shop
Meghan is 'adrift of reality and facts', the ex-Vanity Fair boss has claimed.

Meghan is 'adrift of reality and facts', claims ex-Vanity Fair boss in scathing swipe at duchess
Gwyneth Paltrow has been accused of mocking Meghan Markle.

Gwyneth Paltrow 'mocks' Meghan Markle with 'Netflix show parody'

The Prince of Wales (left), Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment in a Challenger 2 tank

Prince William rides in tank on NATO's border with Russia as he gives British troops show of support