King ‘told Conclave author he watched papal selection film’

Mr. Robert Harris, from Kintbury, Novelist, is made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Picture: PA Wire

By Ellie Crabbe, PA

The author of the hit novel turned Oscar-nominated picture Conclave said the King revealed to him that he has watched the film.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robert Harris, 68, was formally made a CBE by Charles for services to literature in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Harris said it was “eerie” and “like an out of body experience” to see his 2016 book turned into a film, and then to see the papal selection process which he had researched in so much detail play out in May after the death of Pope Francis.

“(It was) very odd, I suppose because I researched it very thoroughly, and really it’s the sort of thing that can practically only be done in fiction because you have to have a lot of conjecture,” Harris told the PA news agency.

“And so it acted as a kind of primer for journalists and for people, so that was very strange.

“And then, of course, the extraordinary fact that the new pope watched it on the eve of the conclave.”

Pope Leo’s brother John Prevost told NBC News his younger sibling had watched the film before the secret vote.

Harris said the King also asked about his new book.

READ MORE: Sir Sadiq knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Robert Harris after receiving his CBE during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture: Alamy

Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence in Conclave (2024), which was adapted from Robert Harris' book of the same name. Picture: Alamy

“We talked a bit about Conclave, which he has seen,” Harris said.

“He’s been reading my books for years, so it was nice to see him again.”

The journalist-turned-novelist also joked about how seeing the inside of Buckingham Palace could provide him inspiration for his future books.

“There’d have to be some mystery in the throne room, yes, murder in the throne room! It’s got possibilities.”

Harris said it was a “very generous gesture” to receive the honour and he had “never thought about it” before being asked.

Author Dame Jacqueline Wilson was made a Dame Grand Cross for her services to the same industry at the ceremony.

READ MORE: 'Keep drinking whisky': King Charles tells 101-year-old veteran during Lancaster Castle visit

Dame Jacqueline Wilson is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

The 79-year-old former children’s laureate is widely known as the creator of Tracy Beaker and has written more than 100 novels.

“It feels like a dream,” Dame Jacqueline said on receiving the honour. “I’m so pleased, so proud.

“I was just totally taken by surprise. To be utterly truthful, I didn’t even know this particular honour existed. I’m so proud and so overwhelmed.

“If little girl Jacqueline could be told that I’d be standing outside Buckingham Palace with medals and a sash, she would have been astonished.”

Dame Jacqueline Wilson after being made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture: Alamy

Dame Jacqueline said the King was “jovial” and they laughed about getting her sash on over her “silly hat”.

“And I did thank him, and particularly also thanked Her Majesty the Queen, because she takes such an interest in children’s literature, and that makes all of us writers feel very pleased,” she said.

Last year, Dame Jacqueline released her first adult novel since the 1970s as she returned to her beloved Girls series.

The novel, Think Again, was nominated at this year’s British Book Awards.

Elsewhere, “Trailblazing” rugby league star Sir Billy Boston’s honour came “a little bit late”, his son said, as his father became a knight in a first for the sport.

Rugby league star Billy Boston being Knighted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture: Alamy

Sir Billy, who scored 478 tries in 488 matches for Wigan after making the switch from rugby union in 1953, was knighted by the King in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The 90-year-old, who was born in Wales, revealed in 2016 that he was living with vascular dementia.

Speaking after his father was knighted, Sir Billy’s son Stephen said: “It’s a really great honour. I think it has come a little bit late. It could have come a little bit earlier.”

Sir Billy’s knighthood was awarded before the latest round of honours has been publicly announced amid concerns for his health.

Billy Boston pictured in 1959. Picture: Alamy

It comes after a campaign by local councillors, MPs and leading figures in the sport to get him honoured – and Sir Billy’s family were supported by Josh Simons, the MP for Wakerfield, near Wigan, at the event.

“It should have been a lot, a lot sooner,” Sir Billy’s son told the PA news agency.

“130 years before a rugby league player got knighted.

“We’re all really appreciative and very appreciative of all the support we’ve got from Wigan the rugby league club, the local MP and all the fans.”

Rugby league star Billy Boston, with family members, wife Joan, son Stephen and daughters Karen Murray and Christine Davies,. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it was a “historic wrong” that no rugby league player had been knighted before.

He said: “Billy Boston is a true trailblazer whose contributed hugely to rugby league. It is a historic wrong that a sport which is the backbone of so many communities has waited so long to receive this honour.

“Boston is a legend of the game who overcame prejudice to represent Great Britain and opened the door to a more diverse game.

“He’s left a truly enduring legacy and the first knighthood in rugby league could not go to a more deserving player.”

It is understood the Prime Minister has written to Sir Billy to congratulate him on the honour.

In 1954, he made history as the first non-white player to be selected for a Great Britain rugby league Lions tour, scoring 36 tries in 18 appearances around Australia and New Zealand, including a then-record four in one match against the Kiwis.

He made two more Lions tours in 1958 and 1962 and ended with 24 tries in 31 Test appearances for Great Britain.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons and former president of the Rugby Football League, said: “Billy is a rugby league legend and his name is synonymous with the sport, having played for Wigan, as well as representing Great Britain.

“Billy was one of the ‘codebreakers’ from the Cardiff Bay area, who took the brave decision to switch from rugby union to rugby league – and faced hostility and prejudice as a result. However, his courage not only inspired future rugby greats to switch codes but it also encouraged generations of youngsters to take up the sport.

“Billy’s strong running style, pace and agility were feared and admired by supporters and opponents alike and he remains Wigan’s top try scorer to this day.

“He was a pioneer in the 1950s when he switched codes and is a pioneer to this day by ensuring rugby league gets the recognition it deserves. His story shows there should be no barriers to achieving your potential and that is what makes the knighthood so fitting.”