King Charles delays allowing William and Kate to grant royal warrants to British brands

King Charles has not yet granted permission for the Prince and Princess of Wales to bestow their own royal warrants on favoured brands.
King Charles has not yet granted permission for the Prince and Princess of Wales to bestow their own royal warrants on favoured brands. Picture: Alamy

The Prince and Princess of Wales are waiting anxiously to find out whether they will be allowed to grant royal warrants, with some British firms already enquiring to the warrant office.

The decision to let William and Kate grant their own warrants, which allow brands to emblazon a royal crest on their products, has been delayed for unknown reasons.

Until King Charles issues permission to William and Kate, no applications can be considered.

Royal warrants boost sales for brands as they indicate a 'seal of approval' from the Royal Household.

A source had previously said William and Kate would use the warrants to "recognise British skills and industry."

Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and the Royal Warrant Holders Association declined to comment on when the Prince and Princess of Wales may be granted permission to bestow their own warrants.

The royal crest, which brands granted warrants can display on their products, outside Fortnum & Mason in London.
The royal crest, which brands granted warrants can display on their products, outside Fortnum & Mason in London. Picture: Alamy

The reason for the delay is currently unknown.

However, it has been suggested that the lord chamberlain's office, which issues rules about how brands can display the royal crest on their products, has been busy with the funeral of the late Queen and the subsequent coronation of King Charles II.

The warrant office has also been busy reviewing previous warrants issued by the late Queen and by Charles as Prince of Wales.

The current list of around 800 royal warrant holders, which offers consumers a peek into the royals' shopping basket, features brands ranging from luxury clothing designer Burberry to global computing firms that service the royal household.

The right to grant royal warrants is at the discretion of the current reigning monarch, and not an automatic right.

King Charles became a grantor as Prince of Wales in 1980, but permission was not granted to Princess Diana when they married the following year.

Kate wears a Victoria Beckham suit to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design on Tuesday. The suit sold out online in hours.
Kate wears a Victoria Beckham suit to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design on Tuesday. The suit sold out online in hours. Picture: Alamy

Kate would become the first Princess of Wales to grant royal warrants since 1910.

Kate is known for championing British high-street and luxury fashion brands in her style choices.

This week, she wore a £1,340 suit designed by Victoria Beckham to present the Queen Elizabeth II award at a British Fashion Council event. Most sizes of the suit sold out on the designer's website within hours.

Brands that may be granted a warrant by Kate include Sarah Burton, who designed her wedding dress in 2011.

