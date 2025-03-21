King Charles to make ‘secret offer’ to Donald Trump during historic second state visit

21 March 2025, 06:16

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

King Charles will reportedly make a “secret offer” to Donald Trump when he visits the UK.

The Royal Family is reportedly hoping to reduce tensions between Canada and the United States, after Mr Trump repeatedly suggested he may annex his neighbouring ally.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer dramatically revealed Mr Trump had been invited by the King to the UK for a historic second state visit during his meeting with the president at the White House.

King Charles will reportedly invite the United States to become the next "associate member" of the Commonwealth.

This would make the US the 57th state to join the global alliance, which was formed following the breakdown of the British Empire, which America was once part of.

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meet at The White House
US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meet at The White House. Picture: Alamy

A source told the Daily Mail: "This is being discussed at the highest levels.

"It would be a wonderful move that would symbolise Britain's close relationship with the US.

"Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this."

This wouldn’t be the first time such a move was proposed, the late Queen is said to have offered Commonwealth membership to Mr Trump during his 2017 state visit.

Starmer hands Trump letter from King during Oval Office meeting

Starmer’s theatrical display began on the steps of the White House, with the PM shaking hands and even slapping the President on the arm before crunch talks began.

Appearing in the Oval Office minutes later, the fireside chat saw the PM hand a letter to Trump penned by King Charles, detailing a state visit that Starmer described as an "unprecedented" invite.

Starmer's 'ace card', the royal invite follows previous comments made by Trump showing admiration for the British monarchy.

Mr Trump added: "It would be an honour to be there".

