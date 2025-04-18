Mystery drones spotted above Sandringham sparked security scare just days before King Charles hosted Zelenskyy

King Charles met Zelenskyy in March, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Reports of drones flying over the King’s home at Sandringham sparked a major security scare just days before Charles hosted Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Flight restrictions were imposed by security services on March 4, days after Charles hosted Mr Zelenskyy, and came into force on March 10.

The move reportedly came after drones flying over the estate sparked a security scare on the weekend of Mr Zelenskyy’s arrival.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander signed off on the order that restricts aircraft from flying below 2,000 feet at Sandringham “for reasons of public safety and security”.

The order states: “These Regulations impose restrictions on flying in the vicinity of Sandringham House, Norfolk.

King Charles III shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

“In view of the need for security for members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries staying at or visiting Sandringham House and at the request of the security services, it has been agreed by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport that flying should be restricted in the vicinity of that location for reasons of public safety and security.”

Royal flights, visitors’ aircraft and police and emergency services are exempted from the order.

One of the drones was traced to a man sitting in a van nearby, the Sun reports.

A source told the outlet: “It prompted a security scare. The operator was tracked down and spoken to.”

An insider added: “There were several drones over Sandringham and not all were accounted for.

“Days later the total all-year round drone ban was imposed.

“There have been mysterious and unexplained drone sightings at three US air bases in East Anglia where Russia has been suspected.

“Zelensky visiting Charles would be of huge interest to Russian spies.”

Charles welcomed Mr Zelenskyy to the estate on March 2, immediately after the Ukrainian leader attended a defence summit on Ukraine in London.

While Buckingham Palace did not comment, Norfolk Police said: : “During a state visit at Sandringham on Sunday March 2, a drone was seen flying by patrolling officers.

“The pilot was identified as a member of the media who had a conversation with officers to confirm no restrictions had been breached.

“No further action was taken. Drone pilots should be aware that new legislation has now come into force which restricts flying in the vicinity of Sandringham House at all times. Previously, restrictions were in place each year between December 1 and March 1.”