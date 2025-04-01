Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
King Charles attends first royal engagement since hospital stay due to cancer treatment side-effects
1 April 2025, 14:09
The King presided over an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle as he returns to work after his short stint in hospital.
On Tuesday morning the King, 76, presented TV Gardner Alan Titchmarsh a CBE for his services to charity and horticulture.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson, world heptathlon champion, was awarded an MBE for her services to athletics.
This comes as Charles had a short stay in hospital last week after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.
Charles will be carrying out a mix of public engagements, state duties and private meetings over the next week in his return to royal duties.
A small number of appointments have been rescheduled to ensure an appropriate balance ahead of a busy state visit the King and Queen will make to Italy next week.
Charles was pictured smiling and waving as he left his Clarence House home in central London on Friday 28 March where he spent the night with the Queen following the "minor bump" in his cancer journey.
Tourist Julian Mati, 34, said it was a "relief" to see the King looking well.
He said: "We were horrified when we heard the news yesterday.
"We had come down to the palace today to take pictures but we never imagined we would see the King.
"To see him smiling and waving, it's such a relief."
The King cancelled a busy away-day in Birmingham on Friday 21 March to prioritise his recovery, after experiencing temporary side effects following treatment at the London Clinic on Thursday morning that required a short period of hospital observation that day.
"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital," the statement said.
"His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled.
"His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."
A source described it as a "most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction".
Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and returned to public-facing duties last April, despite still undergoing weekly treatment.