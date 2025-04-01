King Charles attends first royal engagement since hospital stay due to cancer treatment side-effects

Mr Alan Titchmarsh, from Alton, Horticulturalist, Author and Broadcaster, is made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The King presided over an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle as he returns to work after his short stint in hospital.

On Tuesday morning the King, 76, presented TV Gardner Alan Titchmarsh a CBE for his services to charity and horticulture.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, world heptathlon champion, was awarded an MBE for her services to athletics.

This comes as Charles had a short stay in hospital last week after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

Miss Katarina Johnson-Thompson, from Liverpool, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III at Windsor Castle. The honour recognises services to athletics. Picture date: Tuesday April 1, 2025. Picture: Alamy

British heptathlon athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson poses with their medal after being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Britain's King Charles III following an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Professor Sir Wayne McGregor, from London, Choreographer, is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Windsor Castle. The honour recognises services to dance. Picture date: Tuesday April 1, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Charles will be carrying out a mix of public engagements, state duties and private meetings over the next week in his return to royal duties.

A small number of appointments have been rescheduled to ensure an appropriate balance ahead of a busy state visit the King and Queen will make to Italy next week.

Charles was pictured smiling and waving as he left his Clarence House home in central London on Friday 28 March where he spent the night with the Queen following the "minor bump" in his cancer journey.

Tourist Julian Mati, 34, said it was a "relief" to see the King looking well.

He said: "We were horrified when we heard the news yesterday.

"We had come down to the palace today to take pictures but we never imagined we would see the King.

"To see him smiling and waving, it's such a relief."

King Charles III is driven by car from Clarence House, his London home, along The Mall towards Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

The King cancelled a busy away-day in Birmingham on Friday 21 March to prioritise his recovery, after experiencing temporary side effects following treatment at the London Clinic on Thursday morning that required a short period of hospital observation that day.

"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital," the statement said.

"His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled.

"His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

A source described it as a "most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction".

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and returned to public-facing duties last April, despite still undergoing weekly treatment.