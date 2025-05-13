King Charles to host French President Emmanuel Macron for state visit - months before Trump

13 May 2025, 09:19 | Updated: 13 May 2025, 10:10

(l-r) King Charles III, French president's wife Brigitte Macron, Queen Camilla and French President Emmanuel Macron. The French President will visit Windsor Castle in July
(l-r) King Charles III, French president's wife Brigitte Macron, Queen Camilla and French President Emmanuel Macron. The French President will visit Windsor Castle in July. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The King is to host French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to the UK from July 8-10, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The French leader and his wife Brigitte Macron will stay at Windsor Castle and will be feted with a state banquet at the historic Berkshire royal residence.

Buckingham Palace said: "The President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Mrs Brigitte Macron, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday 8th July to Thursday 10th July 2025.

"The President and Mrs Macron will stay at Windsor Castle."

The King and Queen paid a state visit to France in September 2023.

The last state visit to the UK from France was in March 2008 when President Nicolas Sarkozy also stayed at Windsor as the late Queen Elizabeth II's guests.

Last month, US President Donald Trump suggested Buckingham Palace was "setting a date for September" for his second state visit to the UK.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer handed Trump an invitation letter from King Charles in February during his visit to Washington.

Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh greet Carla Bruni-Sarkozy at the beginning of the two-day official state visit in 2008
Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh greet Carla Bruni-Sarkozy at the beginning of the two-day official state visit in 2008. Picture: Alamy
While the last official state visit took place in 200, Macron did inspect the Grenadier Guards at Clarence House during a trip to London in 2020
While the last official state visit took place in 2008, Macron did inspect the Grenadier Guards at Clarence House during a trip to London in 2020. Picture: Alamy

