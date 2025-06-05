King Charles meets Harry and Meghan's wedding singers as he attends SXSW London

5 June 2025, 12:52

King Charles III meets Eva Omaghomi of The Kingdom Choir during his visit to South By Southwest London
King Charles III meets Eva Omaghomi of The Kingdom Choir during his visit to South By Southwest London. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The King was entertained by the singers who performed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding as he toured a festival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles heard the Kingdom Choir when he arrived at South by SouthWest London (SXSW London), a culture, technology and creativity festival in Shoreditch, east London.

The event aims to showcase the future of the creative industries, supporting emerging artists and innovative projects and featuring a number of discussions, exhibitions and networking events.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was among the dignitaries who greeted the King, after she had spoken earlier at the festival about sustainable communities, and among the line-up was London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan.

Read more: Prince of Wales jokes about family tensions on visit to Army Air Corps after Prince Harry calls for 'reconciliation'

King Charles III Visits SXSW London
King Charles III Visits SXSW London. Picture: Getty

It comes after the Duchess of Sussex shared a never-before-seen video of herself and Harry dancing before the birth of their daughter Lilibet.

Posting onto Instagram on the day of her daughter's fourth birthday, the duchess offered her followers a peek behind the curtain with footage from the day of the young princess's birth.

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan begins dancing next to a hospital bed while the track Baby Mama by Starrkeisha plays in the background.

Harry then glides into shot and shows off his best moves before sliding out of view again.

The Duchess captioned the post: "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!"

Earlier in the day, Meghan shared a heartfelt tribute to her young daughter.

Sharing several exclusive pictures of Lilibet with her parents, Meghan wrote:"Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!"

One of the snaps shows a windswept Meghan cuddling Lili on her lap while the pair are sat on a boat.

Another captured the mother-of-two cradling her newborn baby in 2021, while a further two showed the princess with Harry.

Lili was born on June 4, 2021, in California and was named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor - after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

