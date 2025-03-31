King Charles health update after hospital stay due to cancer treatment side-effects

31 March 2025, 13:10

King Charles III is returning to work following a short stay in hospital due to side effects from his cancer treatment.
King Charles III is returning to work following a short stay in hospital due to side effects from his cancer treatment. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The King is preparing for a working week following his short stay in hospital a few days ago after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles will be carrying out a mix of public engagements, state duties and private meetings over the coming days and is expected to begin his week at Windsor Castle, it is understood.

A small number of appointments have been rescheduled to ensure an appropriate balance ahead of a busy state visit the King and Queen will make to Italy next week.

King Charles III leaves Clarence House after his hospital stay
King Charles III leaves Clarence House after his hospital stay. Picture: Getty

Read More: King Charles seen in public for the first time since hospital visit after 'suffering side-effects' of cancer treatment

Read More: 'I love King Charles': Trump makes jaw-dropping hint as he says US could become 'associate member' of Commonwealth

Charles was pictured smiling and waving as he left his Clarence House home in central London on Friday where he spent the night with the Queen following the "minor bump" in his cancer journey.

The King cancelled a busy away-day in Birmingham on Friday to prioritise his recovery, after experiencing temporary side effects following treatment at the London Clinic on Thursday morning that required a short period of hospital observation that day.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and returned to public-facing duties last April, despite still undergoing weekly treatment.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Prince Harry has faced the claims after an incident with his charity

Charity boss accuses Harry of 'demanding' statement defending Meghan amid 'bullying' row

Kate has shared a Mother's Day message

Kate says nature has been family's 'sanctuary' this year in Mother's Day video message

Sophie Chandauka and Harry

Charity boss claims Harry tried to 'eject' her through 'months of bullying' as she accuses him of 'cover-up'
Prince Harry has been accused of ‘harassment and bullying at scale’ by Dr Sophie Chandauka, the chair of the charity he founded 20 years ago and resigned from this week.

Prince Harry accused of ‘harassment and bullying at scale’ by chair of charity he resigned from as row deepens
Prince Harry's 'toxic' brand is the 'number one risk' to Sentebale, the charity's leader has said

Harry's 'toxic brand' is 'number one risk' to African charity he founded, boss claims as war of words deepens
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry 'only heard about King's hospital trip on the news', with 'lonely' prince left 'isolated' in California
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King forced to cancel royal engagements as he is hospitalised after 'suffering side-effects' of cancer treatment
Prince Harry, co-founder of Sentebale and Dr. Sophie Chandauka, chairwoman, pictured last year

Harry 'torn apart' by African charity boss's 'racism and sexism' claims, with prince 'left reeling' after stepping down
(Left to right) The Prince of Wales, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland

Prince William shares piece of advice with Clarkson Farm's stars in show of support for farmers
Meghan with her husband, Prince Harry

Meghan 'convinced new business will turn her into a billionaire' as she launches 'Confessions' podcast