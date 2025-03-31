King Charles health update after hospital stay due to cancer treatment side-effects

King Charles III is returning to work following a short stay in hospital due to side effects from his cancer treatment. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The King is preparing for a working week following his short stay in hospital a few days ago after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles will be carrying out a mix of public engagements, state duties and private meetings over the coming days and is expected to begin his week at Windsor Castle, it is understood.

A small number of appointments have been rescheduled to ensure an appropriate balance ahead of a busy state visit the King and Queen will make to Italy next week.

King Charles III leaves Clarence House after his hospital stay. Picture: Getty

Read More: King Charles seen in public for the first time since hospital visit after 'suffering side-effects' of cancer treatment

Read More: 'I love King Charles': Trump makes jaw-dropping hint as he says US could become 'associate member' of Commonwealth

Charles was pictured smiling and waving as he left his Clarence House home in central London on Friday where he spent the night with the Queen following the "minor bump" in his cancer journey.

The King cancelled a busy away-day in Birmingham on Friday to prioritise his recovery, after experiencing temporary side effects following treatment at the London Clinic on Thursday morning that required a short period of hospital observation that day.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and returned to public-facing duties last April, despite still undergoing weekly treatment.