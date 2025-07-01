King Charles presented with keys to Edinburgh at start of Holyrood week

1 July 2025, 16:56

King Charles III arrives for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The party is part of the King's trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week
King Charles III arrives for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The party is part of the King's trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The King has been presented with the keys to the city of Edinburgh in a ceremony marking the start of his official stay in Scotland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles attended the traditional Ceremony of the Keys in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, his official residence in the Scottish capital.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday morning, shortly after the King and Queen had arrived at the palace by helicopter.

Each year the monarch traditionally spends a week based at Holyroodhouse, an event known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are in Scotland for Holyrood Week
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are in Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture: Alamy

Read More: King Charles requests Sugababes CD at star-studded red carpet event

Read More: Princess Anne opens new coast guard centre at King’s former school, replacing watchtower which Charles used

The King was presented with the keys by Lord Provost of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge, who held them out on a red cushion, which Charles symbolically touched.

Mr Aldridge said to the King: "We, the Lord Provost and members of the City of Edinburgh Council, welcome Your Majesty to the capital city of your ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland and offer for your gracious acceptance the keys of Your Majesty's good city of Edinburgh."

In return, Charles gave the traditional reply: "I return these keys perfectly convinced that they cannot be placed in better hands than those of the Lord Provost and councillors of my good city of Edinburgh."

Before the ceremony, the palace's garden was transformed into a parade ground and the King met senior military figures.

He then received a royal salute and inspected a Guard of Honour of soldiers from the Royal Company of Archers, who serve as the King's ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland - a role first created in 1822 for King George VI.

Also lined up was the Palace Guard made up of soldiers from Balaklava Company, 5 Scots, and the High Constables of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Pipes and Drums of 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland provided music for the occasion.

The 32nd Regiment Royal Artillery also fired a 21-gun salute at Edinburgh Castle to mark the King's arrival at the palace.

The King walked past the Guard of Honour, casting his eye over the service personnel and stopping to talk to some of them.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Lady Elizabeth Shakerley.

Harry is ‘neither bright nor strong and Meghan is both’, claims Queen's cousin Lady Elizabeth Shakerley
Heir to the throne William appeared on a discussion panel with Mr Brown and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett to mark the second anniversary of his homelessness initiative Homewards.

‘Prince William is changing view of homelessness the way Diana did for Aids’, says Gordon Brown
Flying visit: Charles has a number of transport options at his disposal but taking thee royal train will no longer be one of them

The Royal Family's complete transport options list as train decommissioned

Images of the new bank notes, featuring a portrait of King Charles, will be unveiled by the end of this year.

Royal train to be decommissioned, accounts reveal - after two trips cost more than £44,000

Dorchester, Dorset, UK. 27th Oct, 2016. Her Majesty the Queen, Queen Elizabeth II, alights from the Royal Train at Dorchester South railway station to meet waiting dignitaries before going on to Poundbury. Credit: Carolyn Jenkins/Alamy Live News

Royal train to be scrapped in 'cost-saving measure' - as eye-watering £44k journey revealed
x

Prince William's estate to allow some charities to use buildings rent-free after backlash over multi-million pound deals
Meghan's £6.50 jam 'inspired by home' made in factory over 2,000 miles away from Montecito. Picture: Getty

Meghan's £6.50 jam 'inspired by home' made in factory over 2,000 miles away from Montecito

King Charles poses with members of Team Jamaica during the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Jamaica turns to the King in fight for slavery reparations

Prince William, The Prince of Wales plays in a charity polo tournament at Cirencester Polo Club, Cirencester.

William cuts ties with donor who offered access to him at polo cup for £20,000

Prince Harry

Harry emphasises ‘compassion’ at surprise NYC summit appearance