King Charles and Idris Elba team up for a new Netflix documentary about King’s Trust

Idris Elba has been involved with the King's Trust since he was awarded a grant at the beginning of his career. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

British actor Idris Elba is set to join King Charles on the silver screen, as the pair explore the impact of the royal charity that “changed” Elba’s life.

The film is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the King’s Trust (formerly the Prince’s Trust) - a youth charity set up by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales.

Idris Elba, 52-year-old Luther star and former beneficiary of the charity, is set to join forces with King Charles in presenting the documentary.

The pair will explore the legacy of the Trust, hoping to highlight how the organisation can help via “the power of believing in young people”.

The documentary will be directed by Bafta-winning filmmaker Ashley-Francis Roy, and the production staff will be supported by young people trying to break into the film and TV industries.

Mr Elba has said the King’s Trust gave him the “opportunity that changed my life”.

“At a time when I didn’t have the resources to pursue my ambitions, they offered real, practical support - including financial help - that helped me take those first steps to advance my career.”

“Around the world, millions are still waiting for that one door to open. This documentary is about shining a light on what’s possible when it does - and why the work of the King’s Trust remains so important.”

The Trust was set up by Charles in 1976, with hopes of helping young people overcome challenging circumstances, aiding their future employment and even launching their own businesses.

It has since become one of the UK’s leading youth organisations, helping more than 1.3 million young people since its conception.

Idris Elba Receives MOBO's 'Paving The Way Stone' At His Former College. Picture: Getty

As well as Mr Elba, the charity also boasts some other high-profile ambassadors.

Football manager Sir Gareth Southgate has supported the charity for over 15 years, and presenters Ant and Dec have been supporters for over a decade.

Jonathan Townsend, UK chief executive of the Trust, has described the documentary as being an “idea, driven by a young Prince, who was determined to make a positive difference”.

“Almost 50 years on, the momentum behind this idea has seen more than 1.3 million young people supported in over 20 countries around the world, including more than a million in the UK alone” he said.

“As a long-term supporter and former beneficiary of The Trust himself, Idris will undoubtedly bring a unique perspective to this groundbreaking documentary.”

The documentary is set to air in Autumn 2026.