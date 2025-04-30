King Charles issues heartfelt message to cancer sufferers as he tells them 'take risks; love deeply; have no regrets'

30 April 2025, 18:17 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 19:02

King Charles issues heartfelt message to cancer sufferers as he tells them 'take risks; love deeply; have no regrets'
King Charles issues heartfelt message to cancer sufferers as he tells them 'take risks; love deeply; have no regrets'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

King Charles has urged the public to 'take risks, love deeply' and 'have no regrets' in a heartfelt royal address to those suffering with cancer.

Addressing guests at the Community Based Cancer Support Reception on Wednesday, the royal, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, spoke of the need for "rebellious hope".

The King spoke of 390,000 people who "sadly, receive a new cancer diagnosis across the U.K. each year" during his address.

He described the event as an occasion to "celebrate and above all thank those who so selflessly give care, comfort and reassurance".

It comes as the royal's own cancer treatment continues, with Charles joining Queen Camilla over the Easter weekend for a service at St George's Chapel.

Britain's King Charles III speaks with broadcaster and presenter Adele Roberts, wearing her medals from the TCS London Marathon and Abbott World Marathon Majors, during a reception in Buckingham Palace, London
Britain's King Charles III speaks with broadcaster and presenter Adele Roberts, wearing her medals from the TCS London Marathon and Abbott World Marathon Majors, during a reception in Buckingham Palace, London. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Charles said that "each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones.

He added: "But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity."

Read King Charles' address in full here

He continued by referencing his own battle with the disease, highlighting the need to for research, as he described his own 'daunting diagnosis.

"The Queen and I have seen at first-hand how you not only fund vital research and deliver exceptional healthcare but also create spaces where patients and their families find sanctuary, understanding and practical assistance when they need it most," he told attendees.

London, UK. 9th Sep, 2022. After the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace from Balmoral and greets the waiting crowd. Credit: Grant Rooney/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 9th Sep, 2022. After the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace from Balmoral and greets the waiting crowd. Credit: Grant Rooney/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

"And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits - that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion."

"So to all the researchers pursuing pioneering breakthroughs; to the healthcare professionals providing specialist treatment; to the volunteers offering comfort, or campaigning to raise awareness; and to the fundraisers enabling all this vital work - you have my whole family’s deepest admiration and gratitude. Your commitment to early diagnosis, evermore successful therapies and truly holistic care represents the very best our country can offer."

