King Charles tells of 'profound sadness' in letter to President Trump after Texas floods

Camper's belongings sit outside one of Camp Mystic's cabins near the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Monday, July 7, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. Picture: Alamy

The King has written to President Trump to express his "profound sadness" after catastrophic flooding killed nearly 90 people in Texas.

Charles "offered his deepest sympathy" to those who lost loved ones over the July Fourth weekend, the British Embassy in Washington said.

"Following the devastating flooding in Texas, His Majesty King Charles has written to President Trump to express his profound sadness at the tragic loss of life," the embassy said.

"He offered his deepest sympathy to all families who have lost loved ones and paid tribute to courage and selflessness of the emergency service and volunteers."

King Charles has offered his deepest sympathy to those who lost loved ones in the Texas floods. Picture: Alamy

Operators of Camp Mystic, a century-old summer camp in the Texas Hill Country, said they lost 27 campers and counsellors, confirming their worst fears after a wall of water slammed into cabins built along the edge of the Guadalupe River.

With additional rain on the way, more flooding remains a threat in saturated parts of the US state.

Authorities said the death toll was sure to rise as crews looked for many people who were missing.