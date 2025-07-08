King Charles tells of 'profound sadness' in letter to President Trump after Texas floods

8 July 2025, 10:26

Camper's belongings sit outside one of Camp Mystic's cabins near the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Monday, July 7, 2025, in Hunt, Texas.
Camper's belongings sit outside one of Camp Mystic's cabins near the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Monday, July 7, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The King has written to President Trump to express his "profound sadness" after catastrophic flooding killed nearly 90 people in Texas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles "offered his deepest sympathy" to those who lost loved ones over the July Fourth weekend, the British Embassy in Washington said.

"Following the devastating flooding in Texas, His Majesty King Charles has written to President Trump to express his profound sadness at the tragic loss of life," the embassy said.

"He offered his deepest sympathy to all families who have lost loved ones and paid tribute to courage and selflessness of the emergency service and volunteers."

King Charles has offered his deepest sympathy to those who lost loved ones in the Texas floods
King Charles has offered his deepest sympathy to those who lost loved ones in the Texas floods. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Scale of Texas flash floods devastation pictured as death toll reaches more than 100 - as some young girls still missing

Read More: King Charles and Keir Starmer lead nation remembering horror of 7/7 bombings on 20th anniversary

Operators of Camp Mystic, a century-old summer camp in the Texas Hill Country, said they lost 27 campers and counsellors, confirming their worst fears after a wall of water slammed into cabins built along the edge of the Guadalupe River.

With additional rain on the way, more flooding remains a threat in saturated parts of the US state.

Authorities said the death toll was sure to rise as crews looked for many people who were missing.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

London, UK. 08th Dec, 2022. His Majesty King Charles III attends an Advent Service at The Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church near King's Cross in London today. Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News

King to highlight UK-France bond over shared global challenges

Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final on July 10, 2022.

Prince George could be ‘initiated’ into centuries-old ‘gruesome’ Royal ritual this summer

x

William and Kate to join King and Queen for Macron’s Windsor carriage ride

Camilla, as patron of QNIS, is due to meet current and former nurses, supporters and volunteers, who are responsible for delivering the organisation's work.

Camilla meets cancer patients at Maggie’s centre in Fife on Royal Week day two

Kate has opened up about her cancer recovery. Picture: Alamy

Kate opens up about her 'really difficult' cancer recovery during hospital visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by the Princess Royal, stand on the steps as the national anthem is played as they arrive for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend ceremony in Kirkcaldy on day two of Royal Week

Queen Camilla receives a bouquet of flowers from a child outside a library

Queen Camilla laments library closures in visit to Edinburgh community hub

King Charles III talks with Annabel Biddulph of the Royal Company of Archers, the King's official bodyguard in Scotland.

King and Queen begin Holyrood Week under guard of ceremonial female bodyguards

Meghan Markle's rose has sold out in under an hour. Picture: Getty

Meghan's 'effortlessly elegant' rose sells out in under an hour

King Charles III arrives for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The party is part of the King's trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week

King Charles presented with keys to Edinburgh at start of Holyrood week