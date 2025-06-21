King Charles marks Prince William's 43rd birthday with unseen portrait

21 June 2025, 09:43 | Updated: 21 June 2025, 11:05

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Prince William's birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo of the Prince of Wales on X.
King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Prince William's birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo of the Prince of Wales on X. Picture: X

By Alice Brooker

King Charles has led the tributes to Prince William on his 43rd birthday, sharing an unseen image of the heir to the Royal Family's official X account.

An unseen portrait of the Prince of Wales has been published on social media to mark his 43rd birthday.

In the somewhat casual photograph, the Prince of Wales can be seen in a rural setting, dressed in a button down pale blue shirt, navy trousers and sporting a very light beard.

The image was accompanied by a caption which read: 'Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!'. 

The Prince of Wales has enjoyed a busy week in the lead-up to his birthday after last weekend's Trooping The Colour and joining the Royal Ascot carriage procession on Wednesday. 

The Princess of Wales also shared an unseen photo to Instagram of Prince William with puppies.
The Princess of Wales also shared an unseen photo to Instagram of Prince William with puppies. Picture: Instagram

The Princess of Wales joined in the sharing of new photos of the Prince, taking to Instagram to publish a picture of him posing with the family dog Orla - and her new puppies.

The black cocker spaniel - gifted to the family by Kate's brother James Middleton in 2020 - recently gave birth to four puppies.

The photo of William, Orla and her brood was taken by the Princess in Windsor earlier this month.

The caption reads: "Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!"

Members of the Royal family last week during the Trooping the Colour in London, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Members of the Royal Family last week during the Trooping the Colour in London, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali). Picture: Alamy

Last year, to mark William's birthday the Royal Family posted a throwback snap on social media.

In the photo, a young William is pictured in a black and white shot with his father, King Charles III, with the caption reading: 'Wishing the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday!'

The release of the portrait to mark William's birthday this year joins news that British actor Idris Elba will join King Charles on the silver screen.

The pair is set to explore the impact of the royal charity that “changed” Elba’s life.

