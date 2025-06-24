King and Queen meet artists to celebrate 25 years of Royal Drawing School

24 June 2025, 21:26

Britain's King Charles III greets young artists during a reception at St James's Palace
Britain's King Charles III greets young artists during a reception at St James's Palace. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

The King and Queen have marked 25 years of the Royal Drawing School with a reception at St James’s Palace.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The exhibition, The Power Of Drawing, features 50 works by well-known names and emerging talent, celebrating the act of drawing as a universal form of expression.

Among the contributors were artists David Hockney and Tracey Emin, filmmaker Tim Burton, designer Thomas Heatherwick and the King himself.

The King, who co-founded the school in 2000 with artist Catherine Goodman, praised its legacy in a speech to guests.

Read more: Rich Kids of Instagram star admits conning victims out of £200,000 in Hermes bag scam

King Charles III speaks with guests during a reception at St James's Palace
King Charles III speaks with guests during a reception at St James's Palace. Picture: Alamy

He said: “I thought Catherine was the ideal person (to start the school).”

“We owe her a huge debt of gratitude.

“Seeing the paintings and drawings today – you can imagine how proud I am.

“I’ve always believed in investing in talent for the future.”

Highlights include Hockney’s original charcoal pieces, Cut Trees And Timber Gone, and Burton’s untitled watercolour, a rare public showing of his work on paper.

Emin, who contributed a 2024 piece titled Because You Left – I Held On, told the PA news agency: “I think he’s a fan of my work.

“What I feel really good about is it’s for a good cause.

“King Charles has always loved and appreciated art and he’s an artist himself.

“It makes sense and it’s very appropriate.”

A standout moment from the evening came from Douglas Farthing, 58, a former Parachute Regiment soldier turned artist, who spent 16 months in Ukraine working with humanitarian teams.

His pencil sketches, drawn on the ground in and around Odesa, include portraits of civilians and scenes from the trenches.

“I retired and got into drawing through the school,” he said.

“When Ukraine happened, I spent 16 months out there with a humanitarian team.

“The King and I spoke briefly about it – he was very interested.

“He was my Colonel-in-Chief, so it meant a lot.”

Farthing, who has also worked in Gaza and South Sudan, said the school had been “brilliant” at supporting its alumni long after graduation.

Grayson Perry, who attended the reception and is set to feature in the anniversary talks programme later this year, added: “The Royal Drawing School is important.

“It’s human, in a world of AI, drawing is the quintessential thing about being a human.”

Also in attendance was singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, who performed Hallelujah on piano for the King and also contributed a piece to the exhibition.

“This is my first exhibit,” he said.

“I waited for the right venue. What’s great about him is the world needs decent people – and he’s great.”

The King’s own contribution, a pencil sketch of the gardens at Highgrove, is also on show.

Founded as a not-for-profit institution, the Royal Drawing School offers more than 350 in-person and online courses a year, including its flagship postgraduate drawing year programme.

The Power of Drawing runs from July 1-26 at the Royal Drawing School in Shoreditch, east London.

A wider public programme of talks, masterclasses and events continues into 2026.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

The Princess Royal has officially opened a new coastguard centre at the King's former school.

Princess Anne opens new coast guard centre at King’s former school, replacing watchtower which Charles used
An artists impression of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial in St James' Park in London

Gherkin architect Lord Foster wins bid to design national memorial to late Queen

King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

King Charles meets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during UK visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Prince William's birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo of the Prince of Wales on X.

King Charles marks Prince William's 43rd birthday with unseen portrait

The Queen and her daughter Princess Anne take a photo with the Queen's winning horse Estimate at Ascot in 2013

Late Queen 'rarely carried cash' - unless she was at the races, ex-aide reveals

Idris Elba has been involved with the King's Trust since he was awarded a grant at the beginning of his career

King Charles and Idris Elba team up for a new Netflix documentary about King’s Trust

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 23, 2025

Meghan launches new jams and £20 honey in website restock

The Princess of Wales, Patron of Ty Hafan Children's Hospice, during a visit to the hospice in January 2025

Kate praises work of children’s hospices days after missing Royal Ascot

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire.

Charles and Camilla’s hopes of Royal Ascot winner dashed

Markle's lifestyle brand sold out in its first hour of launch two months ago

Meghan’s sold out ‘As Ever’ lifestyle line due to relaunch today