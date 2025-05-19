King Charles sends private message of support to Joe Biden after cancer diagnosis

19 May 2025, 15:41 | Updated: 19 May 2025, 15:57

Former US President Joe Biden speaks to King Charles III during a welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2023
Former US President Joe Biden speaks to King Charles III during a welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The King has written privately to Joe Biden to express his support after the former US president was diagnosed an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Charles, who is still undergoing his own treatment for an undisclosed cancer, sent his best wishes to Mr Biden in the wake of his health news.

Mr Biden was diagnosed on Friday, with tests revealing the cancer had spread to his bones.

Mr Biden posted his first message on social media since the health announcement, thanking people for their love and support on Monday.

"Cancer touches us all," he wrote

"Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

The King hosted the then-American leader for tea and talks at Windsor in July 2023, with a spokesman for the monarch saying the relationship between the pair had been "extremely cordial".

Mr Biden also attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, and, in 2021, he and Charles, then the Prince of Wales, held a bilateral meeting during the Cop-26 summit in Glasgow.

