King Charles meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Sandringham

Britain's King Charles III, left, meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Monday March 3, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The King has met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his Sandringham estate - just a day after hosting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The private audience took place on Monday morning, with Charles welcoming the Canadian premier to the Norfolk estate.

Charles was pictured shaking hands with the Canadian leader, with Mr Trudeau warmly clasping the King's hand with both of his.

Images released by The Palace show the pair sitting side-by-side in patterned armchairs, as the duo discussed recent events in the Saloon at Sandringham.

Trudeau's visit comes off the back of crunch talks in London, where the world's leaders gathered on Sunday to stand behind Ukraine - and discuss possible resolutions to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

It follows Friday's explosive White House meeting, in which Zelenskyy was branded "disrespectful" by Trump and Vance during discussions in the Oval Office.

Hours before Trudeau's visit, on Sunday evening, the Ukrainian leader flew in by helicopter from Lancaster House in London, where European leaders met for crucial peace talks.

The pair were seen chatting briefly before heading inside for a meeting that lasted "just under an hour".

It comes as French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Mr Zelenskyy and leaders from Germany, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Finland and Romania, as well as the head of NATO all attended the critical conference at Lancaster House in central London.

Sir Keir Starmer has announced a new deal allowing Ukraine to use £1.6 billion of UK export finance to buy air defence missiles.

He said the 5,000 missiles will be manufactured in Belfast.

"This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure and strengthen Ukraine," he said.