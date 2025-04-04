Watch moment King Charles plays carrot recorder at Windsor Castle music reception

4 April 2025, 09:11 | Updated: 4 April 2025, 09:37

The King was described as being “jolly” and “in great spirits” by guests as he played a recorder made out of a carrot at a music reception at Windsor Castle.
Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

The King was described as being “jolly” and “in great spirits” by guests as he played a recorder made out of a carrot at a music reception at Windsor Castle.

The King, 76, welcomed the London Veg Orchestra on Thursday night.

The group play hollowed out vegetables, like carrots, turnips, courgettes and butternut squash.

The King was described as being “jolly” and “in great spirits” by guests as he played a recorder made out of a carrot at a music reception at Windsor Castle.
Picture: PA

Charles returned to official public duties after temporary side effects from cancer treatment forced him to cancel a string of engagements at the end of last week.

The King presided over an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday as he returned to work after his short stint in hospital.

On Tuesday morning Charles presented TV Gardner Alan Titchmarsh a CBE for his services to charity and horticulture.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, world heptathlon champion, was awarded an MBE for her services to athletics.

This comes as Charles had a short stay in hospital last week after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

Charles will be carrying out a mix of public engagements, state duties and private meetings over the next week in his return to royal duties.

A small number of appointments have been rescheduled to ensure an appropriate balance ahead of a busy state visit the King and Queen will make to Italy next week.

