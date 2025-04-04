Watch moment King Charles plays carrot recorder at Windsor Castle music reception

The King was described as being “jolly” and “in great spirits” by guests as he played a recorder made out of a carrot at a music reception at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

The King was described as being “jolly” and “in great spirits” by guests as he played a recorder made out of a carrot at a music reception at Windsor Castle.

🥕 👑 🏰 Things you never thought you’d see…

King Charles playing a carrot at Windsor Castle.

He was supporting community music at a reception - but, often game for a laugh, Charles took the vegetable/instrument and stuck it in his mouth.

Then played a tune (at least we think… https://t.co/r8ajV4G0BN pic.twitter.com/uEDNI8iSve — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 3, 2025

The King, 76, welcomed the London Veg Orchestra on Thursday night.

The group play hollowed out vegetables, like carrots, turnips, courgettes and butternut squash.

You won’t be-leaf your ears! 👂🥬



An a-maize-ing 🌽 start to this evening celebrating community music makers at Windsor Castle, with the @LondonVegOrch and their spud-acular 🥔 pea-formance 🫛 of ‘Lettuce Bean’ by The Beet-les… 😉😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/RExkn1XD6E — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 3, 2025

Charles returned to official public duties after temporary side effects from cancer treatment forced him to cancel a string of engagements at the end of last week.

The King presided over an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday as he returned to work after his short stint in hospital.

On Tuesday morning Charles presented TV Gardner Alan Titchmarsh a CBE for his services to charity and horticulture.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, world heptathlon champion, was awarded an MBE for her services to athletics.

This comes as Charles had a short stay in hospital last week after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

Charles will be carrying out a mix of public engagements, state duties and private meetings over the next week in his return to royal duties.

A small number of appointments have been rescheduled to ensure an appropriate balance ahead of a busy state visit the King and Queen will make to Italy next week.