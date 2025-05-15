King and Queen all smiles as they arrive in Bradford during 'important' year for the city

15 May 2025, 13:43

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Bradford Live in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where they are meeting performers and creatives involved in Bradford 2025 to celebrate the region's year as UK City of Culture.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Bradford Live in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where they are meeting performers and creatives involved in Bradford 2025 to celebrate the region's year as UK City of Culture. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The King and Queen have arrived in Bradford to celebrate the people and heritage of the current UK City of Culture.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed by a performance from Paraorchestra, an ensemble of professional disabled and non-disabled musicians.

Crowds had gathered alongside crash barriers outside the venue Bradford Live to see the royal couple arrive for a visit that will set the seal on the year-long celebrations.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet with local school pupils during a visit to Bradford Live
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet with local school pupils during a visit to Bradford Live. Picture: Alamy
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Bradford Live in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where they are meeting performers and creatives involved in Bradford 2025 to celebrate the region's year as UK City of Culture.
King Charles and Queen Camilla watch a rehearsal by local school pupils during their visit . Picture: Alamy

Read More: King approves new Royal seal featuring him sitting on a throne, marking final stage in formal transition into Charles’ reign

Read More: King and Prince of Wales to take part in elaborate ceremony as William becomes member of ancient royal order

Bradford was chosen as the UK City of Culture over 20 other bids in May 2022 by the Government to showcase its best in music, the arts and heritage.

Bradford 2025 is taking place throughout Bradford District, an area of 141 square miles across West Yorkshire.

It features performances, exhibitions, events and activities inspired by the variety in the landscape, from the city's historic centre to the surrounding countryside with a focus on the people of Bradford, from local artists to the diverse communities who call the city home.

Shanaz Gulzar, creative director, and Dan Bates, executive director, of Bradford 2025, said: "We are delighted that Their Majesties The King and Queen are visiting Bradford."

The senior figures behind the project said they were looking forward to sharing "some of the highlights of what this city and district has to offer during this momentous year as UK City of Culture - a year which is helping to drive confidence and investment, bringing communities together to share in Bradford's vibrant cultural offer, and enabling skills and talent development to shape the future of one of the UK's youngest and most diverse cities".

