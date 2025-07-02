King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend ceremony in Kirkcaldy on day two of Royal Week

2 July 2025, 09:25

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by the Princess Royal, stand on the steps as the national anthem is played as they arrive for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by the Princess Royal, stand on the steps as the national anthem is played as they arrive for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The King and Queen are set to carry out a number of engagements as Royal Week continues in Scotland.

Charles and Camilla will begin Wednesday with engagements in Kirkcaldy in Fife, including marking the centenary of the town’s war memorial, and unveiling a commemoration cairn.

The Queen will then travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where she will host a reception for the Queen’s Nursing Institute of Scotland.

Founded in 1899 with a donation from Queen Victoria to organise the training of district nurses, today the charity provides professional development opportunities for Scotland’s community nurses and midwives.

Read more: Queen Camilla laments library closures in visit to Edinburgh community hub

Read more: King and Queen begin Holyrood Week under guard of ceremonial female bodyguards

It also supports them in working collaboratively with those they care for to tackle health inequalities.

The King traditionally spends a week based at the Palace of Holyroodhouse each year in what is known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland.

On Tuesday, the King began the official visit with the traditional Ceremony of the Keys in the palace gardens, before presiding over an investiture ceremony for honours recipients.

Later in the day the King and Queen hosted guests at a garden party at the palace, alongside the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

