Charles 'recovering' from cancer and 'wants to do more and more' to help people, Camilla says

12 April 2025, 22:42 | Updated: 12 April 2025, 23:35

Charles and Camilla have been in Italy
Charles and Camilla have been in Italy. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The King is "recovering" from cancer and wants to work "more and more", the Queen has said.

Camilla said Charles, who is receiving ongoing treatment for cancer, was "driven" by helping others.

Her words were echoed by a senior Buckingham Palace official who suggested those around King have tried to adapt his busy work schedule, but he "enjoys" his role meeting people and was "determined" to make a difference.

Charles and Camilla's recent state visit to Italy featured a string of engagements over three full days and their effect was described as "soft power at its best" delivering "huge benefit for UK interests overseas", by the palace official.

Speaking to the British press during a school visit in the middle of the tour, which ended on Thursday, Camilla said about Charles: "I think he loves his work and it keeps him going.

Charles in Italy with Camilla
Charles in Italy with Camilla. Picture: Getty

"And I think it's wonderful, you know, if you've been ill and you are recovering, you're getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That's the problem.

"That's what he's driven by, helping others."

The King, who is known for being a hard worker, is said to have thrived on carrying out public and state duties in recent months, seeing them as being of great benefit to his overall wellbeing.

Camilla has spoken in the past about the heavy workload her husband sets himself, remaining long into the night at his desk.

Despite the health "bump" which saw Charles spend a brief period in hospital following temporary side effects from cancer treatment, his positive response to the care he is receiving has meant doctors are content for the King to maintain a busy schedule.

Milan, Italy. 11th Apr, 2025. Ravenna, The State Visit of the Royals of England King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Italy at Piazza del Popolo
Milan, Italy. 11th Apr, 2025. Ravenna, The State Visit of the Royals of England King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Italy at Piazza del Popolo. Picture: Alamy

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and returned to public-facing duties in April that year despite still undergoing weekly treatment.

Asked if there would be any adaptations to the King's programme given suggestions he may be pushing himself too far, the palace official replied: "We've all tried!

"But as people will have seen, the King enjoys his work, he enjoys engaging with as many people as possible. He has a voracious appetite for reading - and because he reads a lot he learns a lot.

"And in this role, as when Prince of Wales, he knows he is fortunate to be in a position to make a difference, and is determined to do just that.

"As we are seeing, since this reign began two-and-a-half years ago, he's achieving that in very many different ways."

Later in the year there will be another outward state visit, normally held in the autumn, with a number of options on the table.

