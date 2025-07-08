King Charles seen with red eye as Palace explains monarch's appearance during Macron state visit

King Charles was sporting a painful looking bloodshot eye during the state visit. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

King Charles was seen today with a burst blood vessel in his eye as he welcomed Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron on their state visit to the UK.

Charles’s right eye was affected overnight and the ailment is unrelated to any other health conditions.

After greeting each other, King Charles and Emmanuel Macron travelled on a ceremonial procession in the royal carriage, with the military and Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment forming part of the elaborate procession.

The King and Queen warmly welcomed the Macrons on the dais at Windsor, with the French president kissing Camilla's hand.

As they stood chatting, Emmanuel Macron placed his hand on the King's back, and gave it a few affectionate rubs.

The Palace said the issue with the king's eye was unrelated to any other health conditions. Picture: Alamy

Brigitte Macron greeted the Queen with "la bise" - the customary French greeting of a double cheek air kiss.

The royal party and their guests stood still for the French national anthem.

Mr Macron and the King later chatted enthusiastically as Household Cavalry made their way down the road and the open-top carriages arrived.

President of France Emmanuel Macron and King Charles III inspect the Guard of Honour during the Ceremonial Welcome for the state visit to the UK of President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. Picture: Alamy

Charles led Mr Macron into the landau and chuckled as they chatted while taking their seats.

They then walked together in Windsor as they inspected a Guard of Honour during the Ceremonial Welcome on the first French state visit in 17 years.

After the royal salute was given by the soldiers on parade and the French national anthem was played, Major Jake Sayers, captain of the guard of honour, spoke in French to President Macron.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, center left, French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, and his wife Brigitte Macron. Picture: Alamy

He told the visiting head of state: "Your excellency, the guard of honour of the Grenadier Guards and Scots Guards is present and ready for your inspection."

The French leader was joined by the King as he walked passed the guardsmen formed in two lines on the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, as the Massed Band of the Grenadier Guards and the Scots Guards played L'Entente Cordiale.

Macron was then escorted inside Windsor Castle by the King, joined by Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

They group enjoyed lunch, before touring curated items from the Royal Collection that relate to France.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said earlier: "We are working closely with Thames Valley Police, the Crown Estate and other key partners, to minimise disruption to those that live and work in, or plan to visit Windsor".

Mr Macron's three-day state visit will culminate in a summit with Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday, where a proposal would see France agree to take back a small boat migrant in return for Britain accepting one of their asylum seekers.

Mr Macron is the first French president to travel to the UK for a state visit in more than 15 years.

The last one was in March 2008, when President Nicolas Sarkozy was a guest of Queen Elizabeth II.