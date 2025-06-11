King reunites with old Royal Navy shipmates for trip down ‘memory sea-lane’

King Charles III visiting HMS Prince of Wales as the Royal Navy finalises preparations for a major global deployment to the Indo-Pacific this spring. The King has hosted a reunion with old shipmates from his Naval days at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III visiting HMS Prince of Wales as the Royal Navy finalises preparations for a major global deployment to the Indo-Pacific this spring. The King has hosted a reunion with old shipmates from his Naval days at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

The King has hosted a reunion with old shipmates from his Royal Navy days at Buckingham Palace, sharing "a few salty tales on the trip down memory sea-lane".

The special private reception, staged for the King's fellow sailors, was staged following a personal request from Charles, who funded the event himself.

The 76-year-old monarch, who served in the Royal Navy between 1971 and 1976, was said to be "greatly looking forward" to the catch-up with his former comrades and has been "grateful for their continued loyalty, laughter and support" over the years.

Prince of Wales acts as guide for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her visit to HMS Norfolk in Portsmouth in 1972.
Prince of Wales acts as guide for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her visit to HMS Norfolk in Portsmouth in 1972. Picture: Alamy

An aide to the King said: "His Majesty was greatly looking forward to seeing his old shipmates and no doubt sharing a few salty tales on the trip down memory sea-lane.

"He is most grateful for their continued loyalty, laughter and support over the decades, and looked forward to hearing where life's journeys had taken them all."

Some 400 guests gathered with the King, who is now Head of the Armed Forces, in the royal residence, including his former mates, and their partners, from HM Ships Bronington, Jupiter, Norfolk, Hermione, Minerva, Hermes, Dryad, Fox, and the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.

After passing out at RAF Cranwell, the young Prince of Wales began his naval career as a 22-year-old acting sub-lieutenant when he joined an accelerated graduates course at Britannia Royal Naval College in 1971.

Two months later, he was posted to the guided missile destroyer HMS Norfolk, and then to the frigates HMS Minerva and HMS Jupiter.

In 1974, the future King qualified as a helicopter pilot, and he flew with 845 Naval Air Squadron from the commando aircraft carrier HMS Hermes.

In 1976, Charles took on his final post with the Royal Navy, becoming the Commanding Officer of Ton-class minesweeper HMS Bronington.

His active naval career ended in December 1976, with the rank of Commander.

Prince Andrew during a trip aboard his brother's ship, HMS Bronington, off the coast of Scotland in 1976
Prince Andrew during a trip aboard his brother's ship, HMS Bronington, off the coast of Scotland in 1976. Picture: Alamy

Fellow aviators drawn from 845 Naval Air Squadron and across the Fleet Air Arm were also among the guests, as were contingents from HMY Britannia and the King's Navy-related patronages, The White Ensign Association, The Royal Navy Club of 1765 and 1785, The Royal Naval Benevolent Trust and the Association of Royal Naval Officers.

Charles set up his youth charity, The King's Trust, formerly known as The Prince's Trust, with his Navy severance pay nearly 50 years ago, and the King's aide said the reception was "a timely opportunity to reflect on what great things have sprung from those formative years".

No media were present for the private get-together.

The aide said: "As we approach the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust, which was initially funded with His Majesty's £7,400 severance pay from the Navy, it was a timely opportunity to reflect on what great things have sprung from those formative years - including lifelong friendships and a continued commitment to public service."

Charles's shipmates have previously reflected on his seafaring days.

Former clearance diver Petty Officer John Friar, who served on HMS Bronington, said the-then Lieutenant Wales was "without doubt, the best ship handler by far".

He added: "Believe me, if he had been rubbish, I would say so.

"He was not a good sailor in that he got very seasick, but then again, so did Nelson."

