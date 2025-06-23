King Charles meets President Volodymyr Zelensky during UK visit

King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Christopher McKeon, PA

The King has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Windsor Castle.

The pair were pictured chatting as they made their way through the castle and shaking hands in the Grand Corridor.

Charles welcomed Mr Zelensky to an audience at his Berkshire royal residence ahead of the politician’s afternoon meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in London.

Mr Zelensky said he expected to discuss his country’s defences and new ways to increase pressure on Russia ahead of a Nato summit that starts on Tuesday.

His arrival in the UK follows reports that Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight, killing at least 10 civilians including seven in Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky said preliminary reports indicated Russia had used North Korean missiles to attack Kyiv and described those two countries, and Iran, as a “coalition of murderers”.

Rescue workers clear the rubble of a residential building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

His visit to London comes the day before Nato leaders are set to meet in The Hague for a two-day summit, with increased defence spending top of the agenda.

Mr Zelensky has been invited to the summit but will not take part in its main discussions, and it is still unclear whether he will attend at all.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “President Zelensky is visiting the UK today, ahead of the Nato summit in the Hague. You can expect the Prime Minister to host him in Downing Street this afternoon and reiterate our steadfast support for Ukraine.”

