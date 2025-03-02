King Charles welcomes Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy to Sandringham

King Charles III meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 2, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

President Zelenskyy visited King Charles at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

King Charles welcomed Zelenskyy to his Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, on Sunday evening.

The Ukrainian leader flew in by helicopter from Lancaster House in London, where European leaders met for crucial peace talks.

The pair were seen chatting briefly before heading inside for a meeting that lasted 'just under an hour'.

It comes as French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Mr Zelenskyy and leaders from Germany, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Finland and Romania, as well as the head of NATO all attended the critical conference at Lancaster House in central London.

The Palace said: "The president was warmly received, and the meeting lasted just under an hour."

People with Ukrainian flags gathered outside the estate to witness Zelenskyy's arrival at about 5:25pm.

Sir Keir Starmer has announced a new deal allowing Ukraine to use £1.6 billion of UK export finance to buy air defence missiles.

He said the 5,000 missiles will be manufactured in Belfast.

"This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure and strengthen Ukraine," he said.

Sir Keir said the purpose of today's meeting was to unite Europe behind a plan to stop the fighting in Ukraine.

He said: "This is not a moment for more talk. It's time to act."