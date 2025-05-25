King to become first monarch to open Canada’s parliament in 70 years, in response to Trump's 51st state threats

King Charles III holds an audience with the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney at Buckingham Palace on March 17, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The King will open Canada’s parliament on Tuesday in a historic visit to the nation, amid Donald Trump’s continued calls to annex the country as the 51st US state.

The King and Queen are said to be "very much looking forward" to their short but hopefully "impactful" visit to Canada.

During their two-day trip, Charles will become only the second monarch - after Queen Elizabeth II - to attend the state opening of Canada's parliament and deliver the speech setting out the government's legislative agenda.

It comes amid increasing pressure from US President Trump, who took aim at Canada with a trade war and threats to annex the country as the 51st state.

Charles is making his first visit to the country as its King and head of state, and will be travelling with his wife less than a month after former Bank of England governor Mark Carney's Liberal Party election victory - fuelled in part by its opposition to Trump.

Mr Carney's rival, populist Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, was in the lead until Trump began his aggressive trade war towards Canada and called for it to be annexed, comments denounced by the ex-governor.

King Charles III holds an audience with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at Buckingham Palace on March 17, 2025. Picture: Getty

The King will deliver a speech, as Canada’s head of state, in French and English on Tuesday.

The speech will be written on the advice of Mr Carney’s government, and is expected to reinforce the sovereignty of Canada in a direct challenge to Trump.

Trump is known to hold the British monarchy in high regard, and was visibly pleased to be invited for an ‘unprecedented’ state visit to the UK via a letter written personally by Charles, and hand-delivered by Keir Starmer on his visit to the White House.

The centrepiece of the trip falls on the second day when Charles and Camilla will attend the state opening of parliament - similar to the UK parliament's opening ceremony but without the formality or royal regalia found in Britain.

This is when Charles is expected to deliver his speech.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was the first sovereign to deliver the speech at the state opening of the Canadian parliament in October 1957 - her first visit to the country as head of state.

Steven Guilbeault, Canada's minister of identity and culture, said: "His Majesty's delivery of the Speech from the Throne to open the 45th Parliament is a momentous occasion - one that brings Canadians together in celebration of our rich history, our democracy and the institutions that serve us all.

"This visit offers an opportunity to showcase the special relationship between Canada and the Crown, while also highlighting the strength, diversity and unity that define us on the world stage."

The visit begins next Monday and will feature the King and his wife celebrating the country's cultural heritage and diversity at a community event on the first day.

Later that day, the King will hold audiences with Canada's first indigenous Governor General Mary Simon, the King's representative in Canada, Prime Minister Mr Carney and there will be a short ceremony to swear in Camilla as a member of the Canadian Privy Council.

Events will conclude for Charles and Camilla with a short reception for Lieutenant Governors, from Canada's 10 Canadian provinces, and the Territorial Commissioners from the three territories.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The King and Queen are very much looking forward to the programme, mindful that it is a short visit but hopefully an impactful one."