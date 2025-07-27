King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.
Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The King has congratulated England on retaining their Women’s European Championship crown, saying it is a source of “great pride” for the country.

England beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties in the Euro 2025 final in Basel after a 1-1 draw to defend the title they won three years ago.

Writing a message entitled “Congratulations England” on the The Royal Family X account, Charles said: “This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025.

“For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home’.

Read More: Lionesses defeat Spain after nail-biting penalties to win Women's Euros

William, Prince of Wales celebrates with Leah Williamson of England squad.
William, Prince of Wales celebrates with Leah Williamson of England squad. Picture: Getty

“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration

“More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses. The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can!”

The Prince of Wales was spotted in the stands applauding and celebrating with those around him – including his daughter Princess Charlotte.

Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrates with Hannah Hampton of England.
Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrates with Hannah Hampton of England. Picture: Getty

William was among those to heap praise on striker Michelle Agyemang, who was named young player of the tournament.

As the presentation ceremony took place, William exchanged words with Agyemang, appearing to say, “Well played, fantastic, well done”.

William later wrote on X: “What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team.

“Enjoy this moment @england. W & Charlotte.”

Sir Keir Starmer also offered his congratulations after England’s victory in Switzerland.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Champions! Congratulations @Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama.

The Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte, FA Chair Debbie Hewitt, FA CEO Mark Bullingham, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Victoria Starmer celebrate.
The Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte, FA Chair Debbie Hewitt, FA CEO Mark Bullingham, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Victoria Starmer celebrate. Picture: Alamy

“You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

Lisa Nandy, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, said: “What an absolutely extraordinary achievement by our Lionesses – once again they have made history and united the country with pride and joy.

“The Lionesses have not just won a tournament – they have inspired millions with their skill, determination and heart. Huge congratulations to Sarina Wiegman, her brilliant squad, and everyone who has supported them on this incredible journey.”

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham paid tribute to the Lionesses’ creating English football history and said a victory parade in London on Tuesday would “give England fans an opportunity to celebrate with the players”.

He said: “Our history-making Lionesses are champions of Europe for the second successive time, and have become the first England Senior team in history to win a tournament overseas.

“We are so proud of all of the players, Sarina and the support team who have all been part of this incredible achievement.

“They have all worked unbelievably hard and we know the nation shares our pride. The victory celebration in London on Tuesday will give England fans an opportunity to celebrate with the players, and be part of history.

“We’ve had amazing support from our fans both in Switzerland and at home throughout the tournament, and we look forward to celebrating together and creating some lifelong memories.”

