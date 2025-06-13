King presents new Colours to Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle

Charles, Colonel in Chief of the Coldstream Guards, inspects the regiment during a ceremony to present new Colours to the 1st and 2nd Battalion. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

King Charles has presented new Colours to the Coldstream Guards as part of a ceremony marking the 375th anniversary of the regiment.

Troops from the 1st and 2nd Battalions paraded on Friday morning before the King’s official birthday celebrations in London this weekend.

The soldiers marched from Victoria Barracks through Windsor town centre, accompanied by the Band of the Coldstream Guards, before entering the castle.

The old Colours were formally marched off to the sound of Auld Lang Syne.

Colours were introduced in a series of orders issued by King George II in 1743, 1747 and 1751. Before this armies had carried standards of different designs into battle.

Around 1,000 guests watched the event in the roasting sun inside the Quadrangle, with around another 100 members of the public gathered outside the castle gates trying to catch a glimpse.

This was followed by a traditional drumhead service, with regimental drums stacked to form a makeshift altar.

The new Colours were laid on top and consecrated by the Chaplain-General.

Members of the Coldstream Guards give three cheers for King Charles. Picture: Alamy

The King, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment, touched each Colour before formally presenting them to the Guards.

“It gives me enormous pride, as your Colonel-in-Chief, to be able to present these new Colours to you today in the presence of the wider Regimental family,” he said.

“Each and every one of you on parade today is now part of that great legacy.”

The new Colours display 44 of the regiment’s 113 battle honours, ranging from Tangier in 1680 to the Gulf in 1991.

The flags are positioned on the drum stack, a makeshift altar created from regimental drums. Picture: Alamy

“These Colours, encompassing your richly deserved battle honours, are a gallant testament to the outstanding courage, fortitude and spirit that the Regiment has always displayed throughout our nation’s history,” the King said.

He offered a "heartfelt thanks" to serving soldiers' families for their support.

The Coldstream Guards are the oldest continuously serving regiment in the British Army, founded in 1650 during the English Civil War.

They serve both in frontline military operations and in ceremonial duties, including guarding royal residences.

They have recently deployed to Iraq, supported training efforts in Ukraine, and delivered military instruction in West Africa, the Caribbean and the Middle East.



The new Colours will be those trooped in the Trooping of the Colour at the King's official Birthday Parade in London on Saturday June 14. Picture: Alamy

“You have done so much to support both Ukraine, and the United Kingdom’s own security,” the King continued.

After the presentation, the Colours were returned to the regiment’s ensigns, who took up position in front of the parade.

The Guards then gave three cheers and a Royal Salute before marching off.

The King remained in the Quadrangle later in the day to meet serving guardsmen, families, veterans and the bereaved.