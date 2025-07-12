King and Prince Harry's aides 'meet for secret peace talks'

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Senior aides working for Prince Harry and King Charles met in London for 'peace talks' between their households, it is reported.

The meeting's said to have taken place in a private members’ club in London, despite years of little interaction between the father and son.

Meredith Maines, the Duke’s new chief California communications officer, Liam Maguire, who runs the Sussexes’ PR, and Tobyn Andreae, the King’s communications secretary, are thought to have met last week.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years.

“There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.”

This comes as Prince Harry said he wanted to reconcile with his family.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019. Picture: Getty

The Prince told the BBC that King Charles would not speak to him.

He also admitted he had no idea how long the King had to live.

“There’s no point in continuing to fight any more,” he said.

“Life is precious.”

He added: “Forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father and brother back.”