King and Queen begin Holyrood Week under guard of ceremonial female bodyguards

2 July 2025, 01:36

King Charles III talks with Annabel Biddulph of the Royal Company of Archers, the King's official bodyguard in Scotland.
King Charles III talks with Annabel Biddulph of the Royal Company of Archers, the King's official bodyguard in Scotland. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The King and Queen were protected by ceremonial female bodyguards for first time in an overcast Scotland as the south sweltered.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles and Camilla began their official stay in Scotland - known as Holyrood Week - by carrying out solo engagements in Edinburgh and later hosted a garden party together.

Earlier when the Queen opened Ratho library, she told her hosts the weather was "cooler" than conditions in England and described the weather in Scotland as a "drop in temperature".

Scots from a range of backgrounds from NHS workers to the military and charity volunteers were invited to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the King and Queen's official residence in the Scottish capital, for the garden party.

Annabel Biddulp was one of four female members of the Royal Company of Archers, the Sovereign's Body Guard in Scotland, on duty at the social event with their bows.

Read More: Meghan's 'effortlessly elegant' rose sells out in under an hour

Read More: Harry is ‘neither bright nor strong and Meghan is both’, claims Queen's cousin Lady Elizabeth Shakerley

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by the Princess Anne, Princess Royal, stand on the steps as the national anthem is played as they arrive for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by the Princess Anne, Princess Royal, stand on the steps as the national anthem is played as they arrive for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Picture: Getty

She described herself as the sixth generation of her family to be an Archer, with her father and uncle also on duty, and said the historic moment was "absolutely wonderful, so many of my family have been part of the Archers for generations".

Ms Biddulph was going to celebrate with a "jolly good party tonight" and said the King mentioned the trusty bow she was holding.

"He asked 'are you a dab hand at that' to which the answer was yes".

The garden party was staged in Holyroodhouse gardens, overlooked by Holyrood Park where Republic had staged a protest spelling out the words "Not My King" with what appeared to be large pieces of white card that was visible by guests.

Charles also chatted to Second World War veteran George McLeod, aged 99, who served as a private with the 4th Battalion, King's Own Scottish Borderers.

Mr McLeod was joined by his daughter Jan McLeod who said: "The King spoke about the VE Day events in London and said it was very important to keep the memories alive and how sad it was we were losing veterans."

She added her father was in the German city of Bremen when the war ended in 1945: "He was in communications and the first to hear the war was over, he's a bit of a joker, and no one believed him at first."

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Meghan Markle's rose has sold out in under an hour. Picture: Getty

Meghan's 'effortlessly elegant' rose sells out in under an hour

King Charles III arrives for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The party is part of the King's trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week

King Charles presented with keys to Edinburgh at start of Holyrood week

Lady Elizabeth Shakerley.

Harry is ‘neither bright nor strong and Meghan is both’, claims Queen's cousin Lady Elizabeth Shakerley
Heir to the throne William appeared on a discussion panel with Mr Brown and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett to mark the second anniversary of his homelessness initiative Homewards.

‘Prince William is changing view of homelessness the way Diana did for Aids’, says Gordon Brown
Flying visit: Charles has a number of transport options at his disposal but taking thee royal train will no longer be one of them

The Royal Family's complete transport options list as train decommissioned

Images of the new bank notes, featuring a portrait of King Charles, will be unveiled by the end of this year.

Royal train to be decommissioned, accounts reveal - after two trips cost more than £44,000

Dorchester, Dorset, UK. 27th Oct, 2016. Her Majesty the Queen, Queen Elizabeth II, alights from the Royal Train at Dorchester South railway station to meet waiting dignitaries before going on to Poundbury. Credit: Carolyn Jenkins/Alamy Live News

Royal train to be scrapped in 'cost-saving measure' - as eye-watering £44k journey revealed
x

Prince William's estate to allow some charities to use buildings rent-free after backlash over multi-million pound deals
Meghan's £6.50 jam 'inspired by home' made in factory over 2,000 miles away from Montecito. Picture: Getty

Meghan's £6.50 jam 'inspired by home' made in factory over 2,000 miles away from Montecito

King Charles poses with members of Team Jamaica during the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Jamaica turns to the King in fight for slavery reparations