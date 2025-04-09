Breaking News

King and Queen meet Pope at the Vatican during 20th wedding anniversary celebrations

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at the Quirinale Presidential Palace for a state banquet. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The King and Queen have met with the Pope at the Vatican during their 20th wedding anniversary celebrations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles and Camilla will be heading to a banquet in Rome later - as they celebrate their anniversary.

Earlier, the King's made history as the first British monarch to address both houses of the Italian Parliament.

He used the opportunity to praise Italy for its cooperation with Britain on the war in Ukraine.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...