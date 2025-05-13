King says ‘collaboration better than conflict’ in call to help save planet

13 May 2025, 22:34

Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025.
Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The King made a heartfelt call for people to help save the planet as he said “collaboration is far better than conflict”.

He was speaking with Camilla by his side at an event on Tuesday to support the Elephant Family, a wildlife conservation charity founded by her late brother Mark Shand.

The event, called Wonders of the Wild: An Evening of Art and Conservation', was set up as a celebration of art and nature and a fundraiser for the charity which works with conservation experts to tackle the challenges facing Asia's wildlife and the communities that live alongside it.

Charles told guests the evening was "an opportunity to pay a special tribute, I think, to all the wonderful people who do all the work on the ground in India to rescue, not only just elephants now, but even more species".

He said the charity's work was happening at a time when efforts are being made to "develop an even greater ability to manage the human and animal conflict".

Sophie Ellis-Bextor meets King Charles III at The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025 in London, England.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor meets King Charles III at The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Charles added: "It just seems to me that this is a great example of why collaboration is far better than conflict, and also why, if we're going to rescue this poor planet (from) continuing degradation, and restore some degree of harmony to the proceedings, we must also understand that whatever we take and exploit from nature, we need to give something back in return to enable nature to sustain us."

Princess Beatrice, Brazil's former World Cup winning footballer Ronaldo, actor Ed Westwick and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor were among more than 250 guests who attended the event at the Temperate House in Kew Gardens.

The event also saw the grand finale of the Big Egg Hunt fundraiser.

The campaign featured 123 giant egg sculptures designed by leading names from fashion, art and design that were displayed across London as part of a free art trail at sites including Buckingham Palace, Battersea Power Station, the Royal Albert Hall, Sloane Street and Canary Wharf.

Some of the eggs were on display in the grounds and guests were later able to bid for some of them at an auction held at the end of the evening.

Charles and Camilla also presented two special recognition awards on the night.

They went to Aaranyak, an organisation which works with Elephant Family in India, and artist Rebecca Campbell, who celebrates her tenth year as an ambassador for the charity.

Elephant Family chief executive Richard Hawkes said: "Wonders of the Wild is a celebration of art and nature, which also serves to raise awareness and funds to support our critical conservation work.

"Elephant Family partners with local organisations in Asia to reduce human wildlife conflict, increase biodiversity and invest in research and education programmes.

"Our mission is to create environments where people and wildlife can thrive together.

"True to our founder, the guiding principle of Elephant Family has always been to raise awareness of wildlife conservation in the most joyful ways possible and tonight is testament to that."

