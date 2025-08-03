King spotted enjoying whisky at Highland Games before bombshell Andrew and Harry fight allegations

3 August 2025, 23:49

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.
The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness - before bombshell allegations emerged about a fight between his brother Prince Andrew and youngest son Prince Harry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles wore a traditional kilt and was pictured waving as he arrived at the games on Saturday.

He was seen smiling as he sat down in a marquee, and his cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, was sat behind him.

The first Mey Games was held in the nearby village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the late Queen Mother's 70th birthday.

King Charles III attends the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness. Picture date: Saturday August 2, 2025.
King Charles III attends the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness. Picture date: Saturday August 2, 2025. Picture: Alamy
Lady Sarah Chatto, cousin of King Charles III, watches the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness. Picture date: Saturday August 2, 2025.
He was seen smiling as he sat down in a marquee, and his cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, was sat behind him. Picture: Alamy
King Charles III drinks a dram of whisky as he watches the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness. Picture date: Saturday August 2, 2025.
King Charles III drinks a dram of whisky as he watches the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness. Picture date: Saturday August 2, 2025. Picture: Alamy
King Charles III drinks a dram of whisky as he watches the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness. Picture date: Saturday August 2, 2025.
Charles wore a traditional kilt and was pictured waving as he arrived at the games on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

As guest of honour on the day, she declared the event a success and encouraged its organisers to make it an annual event.

His Majesty seemed unfazed by the shocking allegations were unearthed about his brother Prince Andrew and youngest son Prince Harry getting into a fight in 2013.

The allegations, made in a book entitled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claims that the two princes had an argument in which "punches were thrown".

Prince Harry has denied the allegations.

Horse Guards Parade, London, UK. 14th September 2022. The procession taking Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
His Majesty seemed unfazed by the shocking allegations were unearthed about his brother Prince Andrew and youngest son Prince Harry getting into a fight in 2013 (file photo). Picture: Alamy

The row was apparently sparked by “something Andrew said behind Harry’s back”, according to the bombshell book.

In extracts which have been serialised Daily Mail, author Andrew Lownie said the relationship between Prince Andrew and his nephews, William and Harry, is "problematic".

