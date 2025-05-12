King’s Foundation commends formerly arrested Extinction Rebellion eco-activist

Jack Harries was arrested in 2019 for criminal damage and aggravated trespass, but was later acquitted. Picture: Jack Harries / Instagram

By Rose Morelli

A film-maker, who was arrested for eco-activism in 2019, has been commended by The King’s Foundation for his environmental work.

The 31 year old film-maker and activist was commended on the King’s 35 under 35 list, despite his arrest and acquittal in 2019 for gluing himself to a door.

Marking the 35th anniversary of the King’s charity (formerly the Prince’s Trust), the Foundation has released a list of 35 “changemakers” under 35 years old.

Included on the list is Jack Harries - a filmmaker, activist and former YouTuber.

Harries was arrested in 2019 after gluing himself to the door of a petroleum conference in London as part of an Extinction Rebellion protest.

Harries was later acquitted of charges pertaining to criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

He has since launched Earthrise Studio with his brother, an “impact-driven” media company that makes environmental content.

Earthrise Studio has gone on to achieve significant success, even interviewing Sir David Attenborough and Barack Obama.

Meet The King's Foundation's 35 under 35 💫



Part of our 35th anniversary celebrations, 35 under 35 is a network of makers and changemakers, brought together to represent the change we want to see in the world 🙌



Get to know them on our website🧡https://t.co/1BXLP61Bt4 pic.twitter.com/H5x3h2OSgV — The King's Foundation (@KingsFdn) May 12, 2025

The Foundation commended Harries for being a “story-teller who uses his platform to spotlight urgent global issues.”

“His work blends art and activism, aiming to spark conversation, inspire action, and redefine what it means to be a creator in the 21st century” they said.

Mr Harries, formerly a YouTuber with 3.5 million subscribers, joined the Extinction Rebellion movement a few years before his arrest and acquittal in 2019.

The King Hosts The Winners of The Twentieth Prince's Trust Awards. Picture: Getty

After dropping out of university in 2020 to found Earthrise Studios, Mr Harries said he wanted to “bridge the gap” between regular people and what he saw as the perception of environmental protestors.

“Growing up, it was a hippy with long hair and candles… No one wants to join that movement. We’re trying to frame it to be a little more aspirational.”

Harries joins many other environmentalists on the list: as well as an eco-friendly flower business owner, there are other eco-filmmakers and carbon-negative engineers.

King Charles has previously described himself as an environmentalist, and has been involved in multiple nature and sustainability-based campaigns throughout his life.