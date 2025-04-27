Princess Lilibet's American accent heard for first time, as Meghan and Harry's daughter gives verdict on mother's jam

Lilibet is Meghan and Harry's second child. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Kit Heren

Princess Lilibet's American accent has been heard for the first time, as she gave a one-word verdict on her mother's jam.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a video posted to Meghan's Instagram, her daughter, three, said the jam was "beautiful".

Meghan has recently relaunched her own Instagram, giving a glimpse into her family life.

Archie, her other child with Harry, also appears to have an American accent, judging by another clip she posted.

The family live in Montecito, California, so Lilibet has spent all of her life in the US, while Archie has spent most of his there.

It comes after Meghan admitted she had made 'mistakes' when launching three ventures - including her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan.

Read more: Prince Andrew's ex slammed for 'sick' response to death of Virginia Giuffre

Read more: Former Palace staff spill on royals' behind-the-scenes behaviour - including Meghan's 'messianic complex'

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, has launched three ventures in close succession – her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, her company As Ever, and more recently, her Lemonada podcast.

Meghan addressed the backlash she faced at the TIME100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday.

She said that due to being occupied with releasing “three products at the same time”, she gave herself “the space and grace to make mistakes” as she “knows she’s not going to get it right” every day.

She continued: “There were three projects that we were launching really at the same time. The past year-and-a-half have been incredibly busy and ambitious.

Meghan also added that being a mother to Archie and Lilibet puts the world into perspective.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty

“Something that is seemingly so big somehow becomes so microscopic in importance compared to what's happening with my children.”

She branded American Riviera Orchard, the former name of her lifestyle business, a “word salad”, adding: “I didn’t love that so much.”

Meghan ran into trademark issues when the US Patent and Trademark Office said geographical locations could not be patented, and she eventually renamed her venture As Ever.