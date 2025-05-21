Madame Tussauds unveils new Kate waxwork figure - and a William upgrade

Finishing touches are made to the new Princess of Wales wax figure that will stand alongside her husband, Prince William
Finishing touches are made to the new Princess of Wales wax figure that will stand alongside her husband, Prince William. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

A new wax figure of the Princess of Wales has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

Styled in a sparkly pink Jenny Packham gown and silver pumps, Kate’s waxwork is also wearing a replica of the Lover’s Knot Tiara – which was worn by the figure of Diana, Princess of Wales at the Baker Street attraction in the 1980s.

The princess’s statue is further adorned by the Royal Victorian Order blue sash, Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II and replica Greville Diamond Chandelier earrings.

Kate is styled in a sparkly pink Jenny Packham gown and silver pumps. Her waxwork is also wearing a replica of the Lover's Knot Tiara - which was worn by Princess Diana in the 1980s
Kate is styled in a sparkly pink Jenny Packham gown and silver pumps. Her waxwork is also wearing a replica of the Lover's Knot Tiara - which was worn by Princess Diana in the 1980s. Picture: Alamy

The figure has been photographed standing next to those of her husband the Prince of Wales, the King and the Queen.

William’s waxwork has been upgraded, with his figure newly dressed in a black Ede & Ravenscroft tuxedo, with a white bow tie, and replicas of his sash and star of the Order of the Garter and army medals.

Steve Blackburn, senior general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “We are delighted that a new figure of the much-loved Catherine, Princess of Wales, has officially landed in The Royal Palace Experience at our attraction in the heart of London, continuing our centuries-long work with the royal family.“

The waxwork of Kate alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William
The waxwork of Kate alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William. Picture: Alamy

Kate, majestically crafted by our talented studio team, has been sculpted to ensure her resemblance is fit for a future queen, alongside her dashing husband.”

A waxwork of Kate was first displayed in the attraction in April 2012.

