Meghan is 'adrift of reality and facts', claims ex-Vanity Fair boss in scathing swipe at duchess

By Emma Soteriou

Meghan is 'adrift of reality and facts', the former editor of Vanity Fair has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Graydon Carter, 75, who ran the publication for 25 years, put Meghan on the cover of the magazine in October 2017.

He revealed on Monday that she made a baffling complaint when she appeared in the issue.

Despite still playing Rachel Zane on Suits and having just started dating Prince Harry, Meghan said Vanity Fair should have been more focused on her "charity work and philanthropy".

"This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality," Mr Carter said.

Meghan was on the cover of one of the editor's final editions, titled: "She's just wild about Harry."

He said he initially had "no idea" who she was when a member of his team suggested she be the next cover star.

"Why should we do a story on her?" he asked.

His colleague said: "Because she’s going to marry Prince Harry."

When being interviewed for the issue, Meghan reportedly said: "Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy."

Just weeks later, in November 2017, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement.

Meghan, meanwhile, posted a rare photograph of herself with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Monday, and also shared a collection of her style inspirations with purchase links.

The picture on both her Meghan, and her As Ever, Instagram accounts showed five-year-old Archie cuddling his mother's leg as she placed her arm around him, while also carrying three-year-old Lili in her arms as the youngster held a wicker basket in her hand in the garden setting.

The post, which did not show the children's faces, was captioned "Every day is a love story" alongside a dove of peace emoji.

In a story, she posted a ShopMy link featuring a collection of clothes and accessories, with the message: "Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come".

A message on the ShopMy page read: "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love - I hope you enjoy them!" with the addition "Please note, some products may contain commissionable links".

The mostly neutral coloured items included an oversized white shirt by Reformation for £128, a beige Uniqlo raincoat costing £99.90 and a gold Maya Brenner Happiness Retreat citrine stone necklace, made in collaboration with Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, for £383.

Meghan has faced widespread critical reviews of her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan this month, but has already filmed a second season and is focusing on her new brand As Ever.

Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos backed the duchess last week, saying she and Harry are "overly dismissed".

The Sussexes signed a multimillion-pound deal with the streaming giant after stepping down from the working monarchy in 2020, but their most successful output so far has been their controversial Harry & Meghan documentary about their struggles in the royal family.